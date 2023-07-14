2023 Tata Nexon facelift spotted in multiple variants ahead of launch

Tata Motors is vigorously testing the new upcoming facelifted version of the Nexon on Indian roads. The sub-compact SUV is slated to launch in the coming months. Now, a pair of test mules of the 2023 Tata Nexon has been spotted at Tamhini Ghat. The manufacturer was testing different variants of the Nexon.

From the spy shots, we can make out that one variant was equipped with steel rims with wheel covers while the other one had alloy wheels that were star-shaped. Another difference that we could make out was that the higher variant had an electric sunroof while it was missing on the lower one.

The design of the 2023 Nexon is heavily redesigned. It now gets a split headlamp setup where there is a LED Daytime Running Lamp above and the main headlamp cluster sits below. Tata is revamping all of its SUVs to have a similar design language. The upcoming facelifts of Harrier and Safari will also have the same design language. Moreover, the rear has also been redesigned. Overall, the new Nexon seems to be more aggressive than the current one.

Powering the Nexon will be the same set of engines. There will be a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm whereas the diesel engine produces 113 bhp and 260 Nm. Both engines are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT. It is expected that with the facelift the turbo petrol engine will be getting a dual-clutch automatic transmission which will be much better than the current AMT.

A look at the lower variant of the new Tata Nexon. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@AshishAUplap)

The interior will also be redone with new upholstery, a new dashboard design and a redesigned central console. Apart from this, there will be a new larger touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster on offer.

