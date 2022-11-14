Maruti Brezza CNG launch in India: What to expect

After launching the Baleno and XL6 in CNG variants, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to expand its CNG lineup to SUVs as well. Besides the Grand Vitara, Maruti will also introduce CNG technology in the Brezza SUV. The latest generation sub-compact SUV is set to become the first in its segment to be offered with a CNG version besides the regular petrol engine powered standard models. The new generation Brezza, rival to the likes of Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue among others, was launched earlier this year at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to leaked information received so far, Maruti Suzuki will offer CNG powertrain in all the variants of the Brezza currently available, a first among all CNG cars sold in India currently. This include the LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants of the new generation Brezza. Maruti could also offer CNG with the automatic transmission variants too, another first.

As far as design is concerned, the Brezza CNG will not have anything changed drastically. The only major change is going to be in the bootspace where the CNG kit will be placed, reducing the SUV's luggage area. It will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre new K Series petrol engine that churns out around 100 bhp of maximum power and 136 Nm of peak torque. In CNG mode, the performance output is expected to be slightly less than that. However, the fuel efficiency is expected to improve over its mileage in the petrol-mode. The Brezza CNG could return with around 30 km per kg efficiency.

Details about the CNG kit will only be known when Maruti Suzuki formally launches the SUV in coming days. It is expected to get a similar-sized CNG kit that is used for Ertiga or XL6 with a capacity of around 60 litres.

Expect the price of the Maruti Brezza CNG variants to start from just under ₹9 lakh. It is expected to be the most affordable CNG SUV in the market when launched. It is unlikely to have any direct rivals in its segment as of now. However, it will not be the first SUV in India to get CNG versions. Toyota has already announced the launch of the Urban Cruiser HyRyer with CNG kit, which will soon be joined by its technical cousin Maruti Grand Vitara SUV.

First Published Date: