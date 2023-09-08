Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Hyundai I20 Launched At 6.99 Lakh, Turbo Petrol Discontinued

2023 Hyundai i20 launched at 6.99 lakh, turbo-petrol discontinued

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the updated i20 premium hatchback in the Indian market. It is priced between 6.99 lakh and 11.1 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. For 2023, the i20 gets cosmetic changes, feature additions, and updated safety equipment and the turbo-petrol engine has been discontinued.

By: Paarth khatri
Updated on: 08 Sep 2023, 11:33 AM
Follow us on:
Hyundai has made some cosmetic changes to the exterior of the 2023 i20.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The i20 brand has consistently set the bar in the Indian automobile industry across generations. With a passionate customer base exceeding 1.3 million, the new Hyundai i20 remains the beacon of customer aspirations. Prioritizing safety as a cornerstone, the new Hyundai i20 delivers a resounding message with its standard features, including 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, 3-Point Seatbelts, and seatbelt reminder for all occupants. Crafted for the urban youth, the new Hyundai i20 promises an unmatched mobility experience. We hold unwavering confidence that the new Hyundai i20 will not only elevate customer aspirations but also resonate profoundly with the ambitions of the young Indian buyers who wish to leave an indelible mark."

First Published Date: 08 Sep 2023, 11:33 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS