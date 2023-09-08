2023 Hyundai i20 launched at 6.99 lakh, turbo-petrol discontinued

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the updated i20 premium hatchback in the Indian market. It is priced between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹11.1 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. For 2023, the i20 gets cosmetic changes, feature additions, and updated safety equipment and the turbo-petrol engine has been discontinued.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The i20 brand has consistently set the bar in the Indian automobile industry across generations. With a passionate customer base exceeding 1.3 million, the new Hyundai i20 remains the beacon of customer aspirations. Prioritizing safety as a cornerstone, the new Hyundai i20 delivers a resounding message with its standard features, including 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, 3-Point Seatbelts, and seatbelt reminder for all occupants. Crafted for the urban youth, the new Hyundai i20 promises an unmatched mobility experience. We hold unwavering confidence that the new Hyundai i20 will not only elevate customer aspirations but also resonate profoundly with the ambitions of the young Indian buyers who wish to leave an indelible mark."

