Maruti Baleno facelift likely to launch soon: Things to expect

Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India, has been relatively quiet at a time when rivals are busy bringing in new models to the market. However, the carmaker is likely to bring in several facelift version of its existing models, including the Baleno premium hatchback.

According to reports, Maruti will launch the facelift version of the Baleno hatchback soon. It has already been spied testing on Indian roads in recent past, and in the process revealed some of the changes it is likely to go through.

Maruti Baleno has been among the Indian carmaker's top-selling models for years now. Launched six years ago, Baleno received the last facelift in 2019 when it got the existing bumper and grille design and the 7.0-inch SmartPlay infotainment system.

In the latest facelift version, Maruti Baleno is expected to get a host of updates. These include new-look headlights with dual arrow shaped DRLs, new taillights and alloy wheels with new design. The bonnet is also expected to get an updated design.

On the inside, the updates are expected to be more detailed than the exterior. According to images leaked on social media of the new Baleno's test unit, it is likely to get a redesigned dashboard, a new and larger touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a new digital instrument cluster.

Maruti is expected to keep things under the hood unchanged. It currently offers Baleno hatchback in India with the option of two engines. There is a 1.2-litre K12M VVT engine that is capable of churning out 83 hp of power and maximum torque of 113 Nm. There is also a 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine on offer. It can generate maximum power of 74 hp and 190 Nm of peak torque. The engines are mated to either a 5 speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Maruti Baleno will come with regular safety features with dual airbags, ABS and EBD. It remains to be seen if Maruti will add any new safety features other than the ones already on offer.

Maruti Baleno prices currently starts at ₹5.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Alpha 1.3 diesel manual variant. When launched, it will take on rivals like the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz among others.