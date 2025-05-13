Maruti Alto K10, Eeco, WagonR and Celerio gets 6 airbags as standard

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that they have updated Alto K10 , Celerio , WagonR and Eeco to have 6 airbags as standard. This means that the whole lineup of the cars that are being sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena is now equipped with 6 airbags. Other cars that are being sold through Arena dealerships are Swift , Dzire , and Brezza .

Apart from this, the models now also come with Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Hill Hold Assist. There is also rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders and 3-point seatbelts for all occupants.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “India’s rapidly expanding modern road infrastructure, high-speed expressways, and evolving mobility patterns imply that the need for robust safety measures has never been greater. We at Maruti Suzuki are committed to staying ahead of evolving customer expectations and making high-end safety accessible. With the decision of making 6 airbags standard in the WagonR, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco, we are ensuring that enhanced safety is available for all. Given the immense popularity of these models, this move substantially elevates safety standards for a vast number of motorists and contributes holistically to occupant protection nationwide."

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki making production lines flexible, aims to roll out both ICE and EVs

Maruti Suzuki offering discounts on its Arena models

Maruti Suzuki has revealed substantial promotions for its passenger vehicles distributed through the Arena retail network. Set to be available in May 2025, these promotions can reach up to ₹72,100. Models such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Swift, Brezza, S-Presso, and WagonR are among those offering considerable advantages. The available benefits for these models include cash discounts, corporate bonuses, exchange or scrappage incentives, and more. All Maruti Suzuki Arena models, with the exception of the Ertiga MPV and the new-generation Dzire, qualify for these benefits.

Watch: E Vitara, Maruti's first EV, | Over 500 km range |

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch

Maruti Suzuki is developing its inaugural electric vehicle, set to debut in the country by September of this year, just in time for the festive season. The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, highly anticipated in the Indian passenger vehicle market, is derived from the eVX concept previously presented by the automaker. Subsequently, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the production-ready model of this electric SUV. Initially, there were expectations for the e-Vitara electric SUV to launch in the first quarter of FY26; however, the manufacturer has announced a slight delay in the launch schedule. The electric vehicle is now expected to be released around September this year, aligning with the festive season in India. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki chairman R C Bhargava has confirmed that the e-Vitara units produced this year will primarily be designated for export.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: