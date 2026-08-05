Malaika Arora adds Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition to her garage

Mahindra ’s Thar Roxx Star Edition has found a high-profile buyer in Malaika Arora. The actress has taken delivery of the special SUV, and a video of the handover is now circulating on Instagram. The clip shows her welcoming the vehicle at home and taking part in a puja ceremony, turning the delivery into a small personal event. The model itself is a recently introduced cosmetic variant, aimed at giving the Thar Roxx a more distinctive look.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition is priced starting at ₹17.77 lakh, ex-showroom. The home delivery video is what brought the SUV into the spotlight. It shows Malaika Arora receiving the vehicle at her residence, with a few people around her during the ritual. The moment has drawn interest online because the Thar Roxx is usually associated with rugged use, yet this special edition appears to have been picked for its styling.

Thar Roxx but with special touches

The Star Edition is based on the regular Thar Roxx, but it brings a more aggressive visual finish. Mahindra launched it in January 2026 with a set of styling changes that set it apart from the standard SUV.

At the front, the most obvious difference is the gloss-black grille. The regular model uses a body-coloured grille instead. The Star Edition also gets black alloy wheels in place of the silver alloys seen on the standard Thar Roxx. A Star Edition badge on the C-pillar completes the exterior changes. Mahindra has also used a new Citrine Yellow shade for this edition. It joins Tango Red, Everest White and Stealth Black in the palette.

Also Read : Mahindra Vision X design patent filed in India

Cabin keeps the same equipment, changes the mood

Inside, the special edition moves to an all-black theme. That is a clear contrast to the lighter upholstery offered on the regular SUV. The seats are finished in black leatherette with suede inserts, which gives the cabin a more uniform look.

The feature list remains unchanged from the AX7 trim. So, the SUV continues to offer all-LED lighting, dual 10.25-inch screens, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, terrain modes and other equipment already offered on the model.

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio-N gets panoramic sunroof, 540-degree camera and new touchscreen, prices start at ₹13.69 lakh

Same engines, rear-wheel drive only

There are no mechanical updates for the Star Edition. Under the hood, it continues with the same engine line-up as the standard Thar Roxx. The petrol version uses a 2.0-litre unit with 177hp and 380Nm, while the diesel gets a 2.2-litre engine with 175hp and 400Nm.

The diesel can be paired with manual and automatic gearboxes. The petrol engine is offered only with an automatic transmission. The Star Edition is also limited to rear-wheel-drive form and does not get 4x4. It is not clear which engine and gearbox combination Malaika Arora has chosen.

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