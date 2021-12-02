Mahindra-owned Pininfarina Battista hypercar inches closer to production

Mahindra Group-owned Pininfarina has revealed that the production of its Battista pure-electric hypercar is nearing the final phase of development as test and development driver Nick Heidfeld has completed a comprehensive assessment of a production-intent unit. Customer deliveries of the Battista hyper GT have been scheduled for early next year.

The hypercar was put to test on road and tracks near the company’s engineering and operations centre in northern Italy by the former Formula One and Formula E race driver Heidfeld. “It has been a real privilege to play a part in developing Battista, which represents a significant evolution in the world of hyper and luxury cars," he said.

The electric hypercar is made up of a full-carbon fibre monocoque with carbon fibre body panels. It sources power from a 120 kWh T-shaped liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery and four independent electric motors, combined with advanced intelligent four-wheel torque vectoring system. The vehicle is a track beast with 1,900 hp of power offering and 2,360 Nm of maximum torque.

Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in less than two seconds and from 0-300 km/h in under 12 seconds. The vehicle can reach a top speed of 350 km/h and offer a zero-emission driving range of up to 500 km.

The Battista churns out full 1,900 hp in the Furiosa driving mode, which also utilises the full torque available from the four independent electric motors. “This road car sprints faster than a Formula 1 car, and in Furiosa mode, I was left with a huge grin on my face every time," said Heidfeld.

The vehicle gets a rotary dial which is ergonomically situated right next to the driver seat, allowing quick changes in driving modes, namely, Pura, Calma, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere. Each driving mode lends a unique driving experience. The driving modes allow the driver to fine-tune the driving experience by unlocking the full potential of the advanced torque vectoring system and the Battista's hyper GT characteristics.

To be produced in limited number of 150 units, the electric hyper car will cost a whopping $2.2 million.