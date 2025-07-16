Mahindra XUV700 zooms past 3 lakh sales milestone

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that the XUV700 has clocked 3 lakh sales in the Indian market. The SUV was first launched in India back in 2021, and it still garners a strong demand, which is quite impressive as the brand has not yet launched any sort of facelift for it. Back in March, the brand crossed the 2.5 lakh sales mark and announced a few offers, but that has not happened this time.

Mahindra XUV700 facelift under works

Mahindra’s popular XUV700 is getting its first facelift, and spy shots show prototypes testing on India’s roads for the first time. The revamped SUV, expected in early 2026, focuses on style updates and enhanced features, with no major mechanical changes anticipated.

Exterior Overhaul

The facelifted XUV700 receives a redesigned front end, including new circular LED headlights paired with distinctive LED daytime running lights. The grille has been reimagined with slanted vertical slats, and the front bumper gets refreshed styling. While the current camo doesn’t fully reveal rear styling, it's likely to include subtle bumper refinements and a sleek LED light bar. Camouflaged wheels hide any changes there, though updates in alloy design are probable.

As seen above, the XUV700 will boast a new front fascia. (Youtube/ Tamil Motors 360)

Interior & Tech Upgrades

Inside, the facelift is expected to bring in a triple-screen layout—comprising a driver display, central infotainment, and passenger touchscreen—borrowed from Mahindra’s electric XEV 9e. Enhanced tech features are also likely to include a digital key, an auto-parking system and an upgraded Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, among others.

Mechanically, the facelifted XUV700 will retain its current engines: the 2.0 L turbo-petrol (≈197 bhp, 380 Nm) and 2.2 L diesel (182 bhp, 420–450 Nm depending on gearbox). Transmission options will remain a 6‑speed manual or torque-converter automatic. AWD configurations are likely to continue, and although rumours suggest a plug-in hybrid may be on the horizon, it’s probably not part of this update

Testing mules surfaced in June 2025, hinting at a debut later this year or in early 2026. Some suggest Mahindra might even rebrand the model as "XUV7XO" upon launch. However, given the cosmetic-only scope of this update, substantial increases in price aren’t expected—more a mid-cycle revamp than a full redesign.

