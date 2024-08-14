Mahindra XUV700 turns 3 tomorrow: What makes it successful

The Mahindra XUV700 has been a success by all means. It has become a bestseller for the company and it's been collecting the awards so far, almost all

Mahindra is on a fast-track to becoming the SUV king in India. They have been aggressive in their lineup of new models that include the Thar and XUV700, which are the two most notable cars one of their kind that the company has introduced and have quickly become a part of the national fabric.

The Mahindra XUV700 has been a success by all means. It has become a bestseller for the company and it's been collecting the awards so far, almost all of them including the top "2022 Indian Car of the Year."

Recently Mahindra & Mahindra announced the surpassing of two lakh unit production mark of the XUV700. Interestingly, the Mahindra XUV700 achieved the milestone in just 33 months from its launch in August 2021. The question is, how did the vehicle achieve such success?