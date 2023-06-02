Mahindra XUV700 SUV launching in Australia on this date

Mahindra and Mahindra has teased the XUV700 SUV for the Australian market which is slated to be launched in the country on June 15. When launched, the SUV will rival the likes of Mitsubishi Outlander, Honda CR-V and Nissan X-Trail on the Australian roads. The model will be available in two top-spec trim options, both in seven seat configurations, dubbed AX7 and AX7L, local media reported.

These variants will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 149kW of power and 380Nm of torque. The engine will come mated to an Aisin-sourced six-speed automatic transmission with drive sent to the front wheels only.

Mahindra is introducing the XUV700 in Australia in place of the XUV500. The local pricing of the SUV has not yet been revealed. Apart from this SUV, the company's Australia portfolio consists of Scorpio and S11 4X4 pickup.

The XUV700 was first revealed globally in August of 2021 and it made its debut on Indian roads in the same month and year. Nearly two years later, it is being launched in the Australian market. The SUV comes with an ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite. These include features such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, Smart Pilot Assist, traffic sign recognition, and auto high-beam.

In India, XUV700 is one the best-selling models in the SUV segment with robust demand, so much that the waiting period stretches to months. More than one lakh units of the model have already found homes in the market here in less than two years. The SUV is manufactured in Chakan, near Pune, in Maharashtra. It also gets mHawk diesel engines under the hood in the Indian market alongside mStallion petrol engines.

The XUV700 claims to hit 60 kmph from zero in under five seconds. It also benefits from three drive modes - Zip, Zap and Zoom, besides a Custom mode.

