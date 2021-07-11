Mahindra XUV700: From smart handles to auto booster headlamp, all we know so far

Mahindra has already garnered pretty good attention with its upcoming XUV700 premium SUV. The upcoming SUV is expected to launch in a few weeks.

The homegrown SUV specialist automobile giant has already teased several features of the premium SUV. Some of these features are claimed to be first in the segment in the Indian auto market.

Here are few facts we know so far about the upcoming Mahindra flagship SUV.

Smart door handle

Mahindra has teased the smart handle feature of the XUV700. This is claimed to be the first-in-class feature in the country. The smart door handle ditches the conventional door handle and adopts a sleek bar that is integrated into the body panel.

The smart door handlebar gets a sensor on it. Whenever it is touched or the car is unlocked using a key, the door handle automatically pops out. Similarly, the bar goes back to its previous position when the car is locked. This is certainly one cool feature the Mahindra XUV700 offers.

Skyroof

A panoramic sunroof is something a majority of the passenger vehicles get nowadays. Not only premium models, but several compact cars too get this feature. Mahindra XUV700 too will come with a sunroof that is dubbed as Skyroof.

In the teaser video, Mahindra claims the sky roof is so big that it will deliver a vibe like riding a convertible. The upcoming SUV is likely to get the largest panoramic sunroof in the segment.

Auto booster headlamps

Another smart feature the Mahindra XUV700 gets is the auto booster headlamp. the car brand has teased a video showing how the premium SUV's LED headlamps will automatically adjust the beam sensing the darkness ahead.

The auto booster headlamps technology is claimed to be offering strong illumination on the road ahead to mitigate the chance of any mishap.

Personalised safety alert

The personalised safety alert is going to be another interesting feature of the Mahindra XUV700. Mahindra claims that this system will alert the driver in his or her loved one's voice about the safety breach. For example, it can alert the driver to slow down if the car is running too fast.

Dual-screen infotainment display

A single display touchscreen infotainment system is very common in mass-market and premium cars. However, a handfull of premium cars come with dual-screen infotainment systems. For example, Mercedes-Benz cars with an MBUX system. Mahindra XUV700 too will come with a similar dual-screen high-resolution display. This will act as a touchscreen infotainment system and as an instrument cluster as well.

What else are there?

Some of the key features of the Mahindra XUV700 will include a leather-wrapped multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, rear AC vents for both second and triple-row seats, reading lamps, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging etc. Another key feature could be the level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). It would be the first car to get such technology in this segment.