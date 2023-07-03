Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra XUV700 finds one lakh homes in India since launch

Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday announced that the XUV700 SUV has crossed a significant milestone of one-lakh deliveries in less than 20 months, making it the fastest SUV from the brand to achieve this feat. The first 50,000 units were delivered in the first 12 months of the launch of the SUV.

By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 03 Jul 2023, 14:42 PM
First Published Date: 03 Jul 2023, 14:42 PM IST
