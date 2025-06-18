Mahindra XUV700 facelift spotted for the first time

Mahindra has started working on the facelifted version of the XUV700 . The SUV was launched back in August 2021 and it was due for an update considering that the rivals had started catching up to it. Now, for the first time the facelifted version of the XUV700 was spotted on the Indian roads.

2026 Mahindra XUV700 facelift: Visual changes

From the images, we can tell that the XUV700 will now get a new set of headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lamps. There will also be a new grille design along with an updated bumper. From the sides, there are no visible changes but we can expect that there would be a new set of alloy wheels. The rear of the SUV is not visible in the spy video but we can expect minor tweaks to the bumper as well as a connected LED lightbar.

2026 Mahindra XUV700 facelift: Feature additions

The XUV700 is already a feature loaded car and with the facelift, it is expected that Mahindra will take few features from its Born Electric vehicles. The 2026 XUV700 could now feature self parking, a digital key, a new Harmon Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos and an updated dashboard design from the XEV 9e. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the XUV700 Facelift will get the third passenger screen or not.

2026 Mahindra XUV700 facelift: Will there be mechanical changes?

We are not expecting Mahindra to make big mechanical changes to the XUV700 facelift. It will continue to come with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The petrol variant delivers a maximum power of 197 bhp at 5,000 rpm, along with a peak torque of 380 Nm, which is available between 1,750 rpm and 3,000 rpm. We hope that Mahindra offers driving modes with the petrol engine with the facelift which would help in improving the fuel economy of the SUV.

The diesel engine generates a maximum power of 182 bhp at 3,500 rpm, producing a torque of 420 Nm when coupled with the manual gearbox and 450 Nm with the automatic transmission.

In the MX trim, the diesel engine is tuned down to yield 152 bhp at 3,750 rpm, with a peak torque of 360 Nm. This variant is exclusively available with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

