Mahindra XUV700: Decoding the success story, three years on

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 11 Jul 2024, 12:07 PM
Mahindra XUV700 will complete three years in India in August with around 1.90 lakh units sold so far. What makes this SUV connect with buyers at large
...
XUV700
Newer variants and temporary price cuts on the AX7 range has the potential to further increase the popularity of Mahindra XUV700. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
XUV700
Newer variants and temporary price cuts on the AX7 range has the potential to further increase the popularity of Mahindra XUV700.

Once upon a time, Mahindra & Mahindra had the XUV500 competing for attention in the mid-size SUV space in the Indian car market. Fairly common on Indian roads in years gone by, the XUV500 crossed the one lakh sales milestone in around three years since its first launch in September of 2011. But subsequent years saw sales dip from an average of 35,000 units in 2014 and 2015 to around 17,000 in 2019 - a time period which saw the meteoric rise of Hyundai Creta. The stakes were high and Mahindra made a big bet. In came the all-new Mahindra XUV700, replacing the Mahindra XUV500.

Launched amid much fanfare in August of 2021, the Mahindra XUV700 has become one of the strongest product in the company's all-SUV portfolio. And while Bolero is the mass-market favourite while Thar has a cult following, it is the XUV700 that is bridging the gap between buyers who want a practical vehicle and those who desire a capable performer that is still comfortable to be inside.

Mahindra XUV700: Delivering on the looks

Many believe that the Mahindra XUV700 isn't exactly a direct rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It has a fairly larger proportions - 300 mm more in length and 100 mm more in width. But big isn't bulky in the case of XUV700 as it is smartly designed, complete with a striking grille and imposing DRL units on the face. Visuals and road presence of an SUV is often the start (or end) point of further deliberations and potential buyers of the XUV700 leaned on the former.

The XUV700 stands on 18-inch wheels and also gets sporty-looking alloys on the upper variants. Then there is a thermoplastic tailgate that allowed the company to not just enhance the rear design but also improve the crash-worthiness of the vehicle.

Mahindra XUV700: Safety rating

XUV700
Mahindra XUV700 during crash test assessment by Global NCAP
XUV700
Mahindra XUV700 during crash test assessment by Global NCAP

Another key factor working overtime in favour of the Mahindra XUV700 is its five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. Mahindra has been underlining the safety credentials of its vehicles and the overall score of 57.69 points in the Global NCAP tests for XUV700 was only - and just about overshadowed by Mahindra's own Scorpio-N which scored 58.18 points. With the number of Indian car buyers who attach significance to safety in a vehicle increasing, this has helped prop up XUV700 against its rivals.

Mahindra XUV700: Features

XUV700
XUV700 benefits from large windows and an enormous sunroof. Wood trim on the doors also increase the premium quotient even if the white upholstery may be a tad tedious to maintain. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
XUV700
XUV700 benefits from large windows and an enormous sunroof. Wood trim on the doors also increase the premium quotient even if the white upholstery may be a tad tedious to maintain. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The Mahindra XUV700 is packed to the brim with features, a crucial focus areas that Korean car brands like Hyundai and Kia have aced thus far. Depending on the variant, the XUV700 comes with a large infotainment screen, Sony-powered 12 speaker set, panoramic sunroof and even boasted of Level 2 ADAS when not many of its rivals had it. There is a Luxury Pack available on the AX7 range which further ups the premium quotient of the SUV.

Mahindra XUV700: Plethora of choices

You want a petrol engine? Mahindra XUV700 has it. Diesel is your darling? XUV700 has it too. Want automatic transmission, choice between five, six and seven seats - yes, yes and yes. The XUV700 has a wide trim and variant choice that attempts to cater to a very wide set of audience.

