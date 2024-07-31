Mahindra XUV700 bookings see 40% jump since special price reductions

The XUV700 remains one of the most sought-after SUV models from the Mahindra & Mahindra camp and on Wednesday, the company informed that it has witnessed a 40 per cent increase in bookings since special prices were announced on select variants of the vehicle. The XUV700 was launched as an all-new model, replacing XUV500, in August of 2021.

While the XUV700 got off the blocks quick, it is the sustained momentum that has helped the Mahindra model remain a power player in its segment. In the past, the wait period for the model has gone up to as high as 18 months due to factors such as high demand, semiconductor shortage and production capacities not being as high as it is today.Mahindra officials on Wednesday informed that none of these factors are limiting the vehicle any longer and that there are 13,000 pending bookings for XUV700 (as of July 1, 2024).

Mahindra XUV700: Bookings

Mahindra officials have informed that bookings for XUV700 saw a 40 per cent jump since recent announcements of special price cuts - for limited time - for select variants of the SUV. In May, the company had launched XUV700 AX5 Select variant at ₹16.89 lakh (ex-showroom), promising features like skyrood, 10.25-inch infotainment screen and in both petrol and diesel engine options.

This was followed up with price cut of up to ₹2 lakh - for limited time period - on the XUV700 AX7 and XUV700 AX7 L versions of the SUV.

All of these, as per the company, have helped footfall at showrooms increase and thereby resulted in spike in bookings. The company further highlights that it is working on bringing down existing wait times further still and that on an average, it is receiving 8,000 bookings for XUV700 each month. This puts XUV700 in third place within Mahindra camp as SUV with highest per month bookings - after XUV 3XO and Scorpio-N/Scorpio combine.

