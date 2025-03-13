Mahindra XUV700 AX7 variants get offers of up to 75,000, hits 2.5 lakh sales milestone

Mahindra X UV700 has achieved a milest one of 2.5 lakh sales in the Indian market. To celebrate this, the manufacturer has announced that they will be offering offers of up to ₹75,000 on the AX7 variants of the XUV700 .

What is the price of the Mahindra XUV700?

Mahindra XUV700 is priced between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹25.74 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the engine options of the Mahindra XUV700?

The XUV700 is available with two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The petrol variant delivers a maximum power of 197 bhp at 5,000 rpm, along with a peak torque of 380 Nm, which is available between 1,750 rpm and 3,000 rpm. Both engine types can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV700 Black Edition teased ahead of launch

The diesel engine generates a maximum power of 182 bhp at 3,500 rpm, producing a torque of 420 Nm when coupled with the manual gearbox and 450 Nm with the automatic transmission.

In the MX trim, the diesel engine is tuned down to yield 152 bhp at 3,750 rpm, with a peak torque of 360 Nm. This variant is exclusively available with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition launched. Here's what's different

What are the variants of the Mahindra XUV700?

Mahindra XUV700 is offered in two trims - MX and AX. The MX trim just has one variant whereas the AX is offered in five variants - AX3, AX5 Select, AX5, AX7 and AX7 Select.

Watch: Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained

Mahindra XUV700 Black Edition to launch soon

Mahindra is working on a special Black Edition of the XUV700. The brand released the teaser of the SUV on its social media and it will be launched on 17th March.

The newly introduced XUV700 Black Edition will feature only aesthetic modifications compared to the existing model. Anticipate an exterior that showcases a complete black finish, complemented by dark chrome accents on the grille and window belt. Additionally, the alloy wheels will also be exclusively black.

Interior enhancements will include a cohesive all-black theme, featuring leatherette seating, a black headliner, and matching stitching. Furthermore, a smoked chrome surround will be included. These updates mirror those implemented in the recently launched Scorpio N Carbon Edition, suggesting that similar enhancements will be applied to the XUV700.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: