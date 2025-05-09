Mahindra XUV700 all-wheel drive becomes more affordable. Here's how

Mahindra XUV700's all-wheel drive variant has just become more accessible. This has become possible because Mahindra is now offering the all-wheel drive with the AX7 trim. Earlier, the all-wheel drive system was only available with the top-end AX7L trim. The new variant is priced at ₹23.04 lakh ex-showroom and the customers can also get Ebony Edition along with this variant.

Mahindra XUV700 competes against Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar among others.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD: What are the specifications?

The engine specifications of the new variant remain unchanged. Similar to the AX7L AWD, the AX7 AWD is exclusively offered with a diesel engine. This engine is a 2.2-litre mHawk unit, producing 182 bhp at 3,500 rpm and delivering a maximum torque of 450 Nm between 1,750 and 2,800 rpm. It is paired solely with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The MX variant also uses the same engine but gets a lower state of tune. So, it puts out 152 bhp of max power and 360 Nm of peak torque. It is offered only with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The petrol engine on duty is a 2.0-turbocharged unit that puts out 197 bhp of max power and 380 Nm of peak torque. It is also offered with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD: What are the features?

Compared to other trims, the AX7 variant includes an Advanced Driver Aids System, side airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Intelli Control, automatic headlamps and wipers, as well as a driver drowsiness detection feature. The aesthetic enhancements comprise 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a leatherette steering wheel, leatherette seats, and a leatherette gear lever. Additionally, the brand has introduced features such as a 6-way powered seat with welcome retract, LED headlamps with Auto Booster, an air purifier, steering-mounted controls, electric folding ORVMs, a one-touch driver window with smart close, dual-zone climate control, and a co-driver ergo lever.

Mahindra XUV700: Prices

The price of the Mahindra XUV700 starts at ₹13.99 lakh and goes up to ₹25.74 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

