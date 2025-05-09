Mahindra XUV700 all-wheel drive becomes more affordable. Here's how
Mahindra XUV700's all-wheel drive variant has just become more accessible. This has become possible because Mahindra is now offering the all-wheel drive with the AX7 trim. Earlier, the all-wheel drive system was only available with the top-end AX7L trim. The new variant is priced at ₹23.04 lakh ex-showroom and the customers can also get Ebony Edition along with this variant.
Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD: What are the specifications?
The engine specifications of the new variant remain unchanged. Similar to the AX7L AWD, the AX7 AWD is exclusively offered with a diesel engine. This engine is a 2.2-litre mHawk unit, producing 182 bhp at 3,500 rpm and delivering a maximum torque of 450 Nm between 1,750 and 2,800 rpm. It is paired solely with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
The MX variant also uses the same engine but gets a lower state of tune. So, it puts out 152 bhp of max power and 360 Nm of peak torque. It is offered only with a 6-speed manual transmission.
The petrol engine on duty is a 2.0-turbocharged unit that puts out 197 bhp of max power and 380 Nm of peak torque. It is also offered with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD: What are the features?
Compared to other trims, the AX7 variant includes an Advanced Driver Aids System, side airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Intelli Control, automatic headlamps and wipers, as well as a driver drowsiness detection feature. The aesthetic enhancements comprise 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a leatherette steering wheel, leatherette seats, and a leatherette gear lever. Additionally, the brand has introduced features such as a 6-way powered seat with welcome retract, LED headlamps with Auto Booster, an air purifier, steering-mounted controls, electric folding ORVMs, a one-touch driver window with smart close, dual-zone climate control, and a co-driver ergo lever.
Mahindra XUV700: Prices
The price of the Mahindra XUV700 starts at ₹13.99 lakh and goes up to ₹25.74 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
