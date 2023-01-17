Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Xuv400 Vs Tata Nexon Ev: Price, Range, Specs Compared

Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV: Price, range, specs compared

Mahindra XUV400 has been officially launched in the country at a starting price of 15.99 lakh, going up to 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The XUV400 EV is offered in two variants with two battery sizes. The smaller battery size gets two charging capacity options while the larger one gets the larger 7.2 kW charger as standard.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 17 Jan 2023, 11:01 AM
Mahindra XUV400 and Tata Nexon EV go head to head in the electric SUV war.

Now the XUV400 is the first all-electric SUV from Mahindra and takes a straight aim at Tata Nexon EV, the current king of battery-powered EVs in the country. Nexon EV has been around for several years and is a common sight on Indian roads. The company has sold 35,000 units of the model so far and even took a dig at Mahindra XUV400 on its social media channels recently.

But taking digs alone won't cut it for Nexon EV as XUV400, while mostly similar to the XUV300, is a new offering and likely to benefit from the popularity of fellow Mahindra SUVs that are powered by conventional engines.

Watch: Mahindra XUV400: Key things you should know

So how does the Mahindra XUV400 stack up against Tata Nexon EV?

Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV: Battery and range

Mahindra XUV400 gets two battery pack options - a 34.5 kWh unit and a 39.4 kWh unit. Mahindra XUV400 has a claimed range of anywhere between 375 kms and 456 kms. Tata Nexon EV, on the other hand, gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of 312 kms. Do note though that there is also a longer-range version called Nexon EV Max.

 Mahindra XUV400 EVTata Nexon EV PrimeTata Nexon EV Max
Battery39.4 kWh30.2 kWh40.5 kWh
Maximum power150 PS129 PS143 PS
Maximum torque310 Nm245 Nm250 Nm
0-100 kmph8.3 seconds9.9 seconds9 seconds
Range456 km312 km437 km
0-80 per cent charging50 minutes60 minutes56 minutes

Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV: Dimensions

Mahindra XUV400 is nearly identical to the XUV300, just as Nexon EV is identical to Nexon. The Mahindra EV though is noticeably longer than the Nexon EV, not falling in the sub-four-meter category. It is also marginally wider and taller, and offers a longer wheelbase.

DimensionsXUV400XUV300
Length4,200 mm3,995 mm
Height1,634 mm 1,627 mm
Width1,821 mm1,821 mm
Wheelbase2,600 mm2,600 mm
Boot space378 litres257 litres

Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV: Prices

As mentioned, Mahindra XUV400 is priced between 15.99 lakh and 18.99 lakh. There is a mid-level variant which is at 16.49 lakh. Nexon EV is offered in more variants than XUV400 and is priced between 14.99 lakh and 17.50 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom and before any subsidies).

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2023, 11:01 AM IST
TAGS: XUV400 Nexon EV Nexon EV Max Tata Motors Mahindra EV electric vehicle Electric car
