Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV: Price, range, specs compared

Mahindra XUV400 has been officially launched in the country at a starting price of ₹15.99 lakh, going up to ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The XUV400 EV is offered in two variants with two battery sizes. The smaller battery size gets two charging capacity options while the larger one gets the larger 7.2 kW charger as standard.

Now the XUV400 is the first all-electric SUV from Mahindra and takes a straight aim at Tata Nexon EV, the current king of battery-powered EVs in the country. Nexon EV has been around for several years and is a common sight on Indian roads. The company has sold 35,000 units of the model so far and even took a dig at Mahindra XUV400 on its social media channels recently.

But taking digs alone won't cut it for Nexon EV as XUV400, while mostly similar to the XUV300, is a new offering and likely to benefit from the popularity of fellow Mahindra SUVs that are powered by conventional engines.

So how does the Mahindra XUV400 stack up against Tata Nexon EV?

Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV: Battery and range

Mahindra XUV400 gets two battery pack options - a 34.5 kWh unit and a 39.4 kWh unit. Mahindra XUV400 has a claimed range of anywhere between 375 kms and 456 kms. Tata Nexon EV, on the other hand, gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of 312 kms. Do note though that there is also a longer-range version called Nexon EV Max.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Tata Nexon EV Prime Tata Nexon EV Max Battery 39.4 kWh 30.2 kWh 40.5 kWh Maximum power 150 PS 129 PS 143 PS Maximum torque 310 Nm 245 Nm 250 Nm 0-100 kmph 8.3 seconds 9.9 seconds 9 seconds Range 456 km 312 km 437 km 0-80 per cent charging 50 minutes 60 minutes 56 minutes

Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV: Dimensions

Mahindra XUV400 is nearly identical to the XUV300, just as Nexon EV is identical to Nexon. The Mahindra EV though is noticeably longer than the Nexon EV, not falling in the sub-four-meter category. It is also marginally wider and taller, and offers a longer wheelbase.

Dimensions XUV400 XUV300 Length 4,200 mm 3,995 mm Height 1,634 mm 1,627 mm Width 1,821 mm 1,821 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,600 mm Boot space 378 litres 257 litres

Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV: Prices

As mentioned, Mahindra XUV400 is priced between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh. There is a mid-level variant which is at ₹16.49 lakh. Nexon EV is offered in more variants than XUV400 and is priced between ₹14.99 lakh and ₹17.50 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom and before any subsidies).

