Mahindra XUV 3XO has finally been launched at an introductory price of ₹7.49 lakh for the base MX1 variant. An upgrade to the Mahindra XUV300, the new model marks a new journey for Mahindra and aims to tackle the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others in the sub compact SUV segment in a much more competitive way.