Mahindra XUV 7XO's new teaser confirms Harman Kardon sound system

Mahindra has released a new teaser for the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO , confirming that the SUV will be equipped with a Harman Kardon sound system paired with Dolby Atmos technology. The XUV 7XO is scheduled to launch in India on January 5, 2026, with pre-bookings already open.

The XUV 7XO is essentially an updated version of the current XUV700 sold in India. In the run-up to the launch, Mahindra has been releasing teasers, with the latest one focusing on the upgraded audio setup.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Tata Sierra 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹11.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers VinFast VF7 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh 532 km 532 km ₹20.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XEV 9S 79 kWh 79 kWh 679 km 679 km ₹19.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1299 cc 1299 cc Petrol Petrol ₹5.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers

How different will it look from the XUV700?

In terms of overall design, the XUV 7XO is expected to retain the familiar silhouette of the XUV700. However, Mahindra is introducing a series of exterior revisions to give the SUV a fresher look. These updates are likely to include restyled front and rear fascias, revised bumpers, and changes to the headlamp housings. The SUV will also feature new alloy wheel designs and updated paint options.

Recent teasers indicate that the front end draws inspiration from Mahindra’s newer electric concepts. Changes include redesigned LED daytime running lights, projector headlamps, and a revised grille with vertical chrome elements. At the rear, the XUV 7XO gets a connected full-width light bar with inverted L-shaped lighting elements, a design trend seen on newer Mahindra models.

What’s new on the inside?

The most significant updates are expected inside the cabin. Mahindra has already confirmed a new triple-screen layout, which marks a major departure from the current interior design. Additional features highlighted through teasers include a 540-degree camera system, updated advanced driver assistance systems, and new upholstery materials.

Another notable addition is rear-seat entertainment functionality. The system allows occupants to connect their own devices and integrate them with Mahindra’s Adrenox Plus software.

Also Read : I Plan To Buy A New SUV In January 2026, Is The Mahindra XUV 7XO A Good Option?

Will the engine options stay the same?

On the mechanical front, the XUV 7XO is expected to continue with the same engine options as the XUV700. This includes a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 197 hp and 380 Nm of torque, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine delivering 182 hp and 450 Nm. Transmission choices are likely to remain unchanged, with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic options on offer.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: