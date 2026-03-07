Mahindra XUV 7XO Women’s Edition teased ahead of official debut

While it has only been a few months since the Mahindra XUV 7XO launched, the updated 7-seater SUV is already getting a new special edition version. The Indian carmaker has teased a new Women’s Edition across its social media channels, and it is expected to break cover on March 8, 2026, to coincide with International Women’s Day.

While detailed information about the Mahindra XUV 7XO Women’s Edition has yet to be revealed, we expect it to be positioned as a distinctive variant above the rest of the lineup. The special edition could bring unique styling elements or new and updated features, though the company is expected to share full specifications closer to its official debut.

The XUV 7XO is the updated version of the SUV previously billed as the XUV700. The refreshed model is priced between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹22.47 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), with the special pricing applicable to the first 40,000 customers. The updated SUV features a revised exterior, interior upgrades, and hardware and tech enhancements, while retaining the existing powertrain options.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: What’s changed?

Mahindra XUV 7XO

The SUV now features redesigned headlamp housings paired with new LED DRLs, alongside a reworked grille design. The bumper has also been updated and features slimmer fog lamps and a silver skid plate. Despite the changes, the overall silhouette remains similar to its predecessor, and it comes riding on 19-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic detailing.

At the rear, Mahindra has updated the tail-lamp units with a hexagonal lighting pattern and added new XUV 7XO badging on the tailgate. The rear bumper has also been revised to match the updated design ethos.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Hardware and engine options

The gearing is well judged, and the automatic transmission responds promptly. Complementing this is an impressive level of refinement.

Beyond cosmetics, Mahindra has introduced mechanical updates. The XUV 7XO employs an improved suspension setup featuring what the company touts as ‘Davinci’ dampers, intended to enhance ride comfort and handling over uneven surfaces. In addition, the ADAS package has been refined with upgraded radar and camera systems.

Under the hood, the powertrain lineup remains unchanged. The XUV 7XO continues to be offered with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel unit. Both engines are available with manual and automatic transmission options. The diesel variant also offers an all-wheel-drive configuration on the top-spec model.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Interior and amenities

The centre console has been subtly redesigned, with climate controls now integrated into the touchscreen.

The XUV 7XO remains a tech-forward offering. The dashboard features a triple-screen layout with three 12.3-inch displays serving as the digital cluster, infotainment and front passenger screen. Amenities include ventilated front seats, powered front seats with memory function, dual-zone climate control, and second-row seats that can slide and recline. Wireless charging is available for both front and rear passengers and incorporates active cooling.

