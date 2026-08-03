5 seven-seater SUVs I would buy instead of an MPV

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Keeping pace with the global trend, the Indian automobile industry has been witnessing a rapid surge in demand for utility vehicles, which include SUVs, crossovers and MPVs. Interestingly, there are several customers who seek a three-row SUV over an MPV, which allows them a more commanding road presence, better ground clearance, and more dynamic styling, without forcing them to compromise on space.
If you are looking for a seven-seater three-row SUV over an MPV, here are the top five options in the Indian market.
Mahindra XUV 7XO, essentially the erstwhile Mahindra XUV700, is a widely popular SUV in the Indian market. It comes with a commanding and bold road presence through its muscular design. The cabin is packed with advanced technology-aided features and premium materials. The space and comfort on offer are top-notch. It is known for fast highway performance as well as day-to-day utility. The SUV is available in petrol and diesel powertrain options.
Tata Safari is not only a popular SUV in India, offering a three-row seating layout, but it is one of the iconic nomenclatures in the country's SUV market. The new-age Tata Safari comes with a bold design that promises strong and robust road presence, while in terms of performance, it offers high-mileage luxury highway runs and day-to-day utility in a single package. The SUV is known for its high-torque diesel engine.
One of the key revenue churners for Mahindra, the Scorpio N is essentially a more advanced take on the iconic nomenclature. The Scorpio N comes as a premium version of the Scorpio. It not only comes with a distinctive design, but also gets a three-row seating layout, offering generous space for seven occupants. The body-on-frame SUV is known for its capability to tackle rough terrains without much hassle. The petrol and diesel powertrains, as well as the 4x4 drivetrain, make it a tough SUV.
Hyundai Alcazar may not be as popular as the Mahindra and Tata SUVs, but it certainly proves its mettle. The SUV is known for its premium offerings. It comes with a design that is in sync with Hyundai's global design philosophy. The SUV is known for a wide range of advanced technology-aided features and powerful and well-performing petrol and diesel powertrains.
The Skoda Kodiaq comes with typical European engineering, sophisticated and sharp design, advanced technology-aided premium features, etc. The SUV is known for its premium and comfortable as well as spacious cabin, a power-packed turbocharged petrol engine, 4x4 drivetrain, dynamic chassis control, etc.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.