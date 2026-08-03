5 seven-seater SUVs I would buy instead of an MPV

For someone seeking a three-row SUV over an MPV, the priorities are commanding road presence, better ground clearance, and more dynamic styling.

Keeping pace with the global trend, the Indian automobile industry has been witnessing a rapid surge in demand for utility vehicles, which include SUVs, crossovers and MPVs. Interestingly, there are several customers who seek a three-row SUV over an MPV, which allows them a more commanding road presence, better ground clearance, and more dynamic styling, without forcing them to compromise on space.

If you are looking for a seven-seater three-row SUV over an MPV, here are the top five options in the Indian market.