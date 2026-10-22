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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Xuv 7xo Prices Hiked By Up To 20,000

Mahindra XUV 7XO prices hiked by up to 20,000

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 22 Oct 2026, 15:19 pm
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Mahindra has increased XUV 7XO prices by up to 20,000 ahead of Diwali. Most petrol and diesel variants become costlier, while the base petrol variant remains unchanged

Mahindra XUV 7XO prices hiked by up to ₹20,000
Mahindra XUV 7XO
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Indian automaker Mahindra has hiked the price of its flagship monocoque chassis, the XUV 7XO, by up to 20,000 in October 2026. It has been one of the best-selling products from the company’s populated product portfolio, with the company silently increasing the price of the XUV 7XO ahead of the Diwali discounts being disclosed. Every variant apart from the base variant has received a price hike, with the latter still being priced at 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise Price Hike on Petrol Variants

The AX petrol, which is the base variant of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, still boasts the same price of 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the AX3 petrol variant with manual transmission boasts a price tag of 16.37 lakh (ex-showroom), receiving a price hike of 8,000 on its previous ex-showroom price of 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The AX3 petrol AT, as well as the AX5 petrol MT, has a price tag of 17.88 lakh (ex-showroom), receiving a price hike of 9,000 on its previous ex-showroom price of 17.79 lakh.

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Additionally, the AX7 petrol MT has been priced at 19.25 lakh (ex-showroom), witnessing a price hike of 12,999 on its previous price tag of 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The AX5 petrol AT has been priced at 19.38 lakh (ex-showroom), getting a price hike of 9,499 on its previous price tag of 19.29 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition, the AX7 petrol AT variant receives a price hike of 10,499, with a revised price tag of 20.68 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous 20.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The AX7T petrol AT and AX7T petrol AT six-seater variants reflect a price hike of 13,999, with revised prices of 22.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and 22.95 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Lastly, the AX7L petrol AT variant has received a price of 14,999, with its previous price tag of 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom) revised to 24.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise price hike on Diesel Variants

The AX diesel MT is now priced at 15.36 lakh (ex-showroom), an increase of 7,499, while the AX3 diesel MT costs 14.87 lakh (ex-showroom) after a hike of 8,499. Meanwhile, the AX5 diesel MT and AX3 diesel AT are now priced at 18.37 lakh (ex-showroom), reflecting an increase of 8,999. Meanwhile, the AX7 diesel MT has become more expensive by 20,000, taking its price to 19.80 lakh. The AX5 diesel AT now costs 19.88 lakh (ex-showroom), following a revision of 9,999, while the AX7 diesel AT is priced at 21.15 lakh (ex-showroom), up by 10,500.

The AX7T diesel MT has witnessed a price increase of 15,000, bringing its price to 21.79 lakh. Its six-seater version is now priced at 21.98 lakh (ex-showroom), following a hike of 14,999. Another AX7T diesel MT variant is listed at 23.40 lakh (ex-showroom), an increase of 11,499, while the AX7T diesel AT (6S) costs 23.44 lakh (ex-showroom) after a revision of 15,999. At the top of the range, the AX7L diesel AT is now priced at 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom), an increase of 16,999. The AX7L diesel AT (6S) is listed at 25.16 lakh. However, the range-topping AX7L AWD AT continues to be priced at 25.79 lakh, with no change. Following these revisions, the Mahindra XUV 7XO range is priced between 13.99 lakh and 25.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

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First Published Date: 22 Oct 2026, 15:19 pm IST
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