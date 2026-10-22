Mahindra XUV 7XO prices hiked by up to ₹20,000

Indian automaker Mahindra has hiked the price of its flagship monocoque chassis, the XUV 7XO, by up to ₹20,000 in October 2026. It has been one of the best-selling products from the company’s populated product portfolio, with the company silently increasing the price of the XUV 7XO ahead of the Diwali discounts being disclosed. Every variant apart from the base variant has received a price hike, with the latter still being priced at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra has increased XUV 7XO prices by up to ₹ 20,000 ahead of Diwali. Most petrol and diesel variants become costlier, while the base petrol variant remains unchanged

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise Price Hike on Petrol Variants

The AX petrol, which is the base variant of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, still boasts the same price of ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the AX3 petrol variant with manual transmission boasts a price tag of ₹16.37 lakh (ex-showroom), receiving a price hike of ₹8,000 on its previous ex-showroom price of ₹16.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The AX3 petrol AT, as well as the AX5 petrol MT, has a price tag of ₹17.88 lakh (ex-showroom), receiving a price hike of ₹9,000 on its previous ex-showroom price of ₹17.79 lakh.

Additionally, the AX7 petrol MT has been priced at ₹19.25 lakh (ex-showroom), witnessing a price hike of ₹12,999 on its previous price tag of ₹19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The AX5 petrol AT has been priced at ₹19.38 lakh (ex-showroom), getting a price hike of ₹9,499 on its previous price tag of ₹19.29 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition, the AX7 petrol AT variant receives a price hike of ₹10,499, with a revised price tag of ₹20.68 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous ₹20.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The AX7T petrol AT and AX7T petrol AT six-seater variants reflect a price hike of ₹13,999, with revised prices of ₹22.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹22.95 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Lastly, the AX7L petrol AT variant has received a price of ₹14,999, with its previous price tag of ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom) revised to ₹24.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise price hike on Diesel Variants

The AX diesel MT is now priced at ₹15.36 lakh (ex-showroom), an increase of ₹7,499, while the AX3 diesel MT costs ₹14.87 lakh (ex-showroom) after a hike of ₹8,499. Meanwhile, the AX5 diesel MT and AX3 diesel AT are now priced at ₹18.37 lakh (ex-showroom), reflecting an increase of ₹8,999. Meanwhile, the AX7 diesel MT has become more expensive by ₹20,000, taking its price to ₹19.80 lakh. The AX5 diesel AT now costs ₹19.88 lakh (ex-showroom), following a revision of ₹9,999, while the AX7 diesel AT is priced at ₹21.15 lakh (ex-showroom), up by ₹10,500.

The AX7T diesel MT has witnessed a price increase of ₹15,000, bringing its price to ₹21.79 lakh. Its six-seater version is now priced at ₹21.98 lakh (ex-showroom), following a hike of ₹14,999. Another AX7T diesel MT variant is listed at ₹23.40 lakh (ex-showroom), an increase of ₹11,499, while the AX7T diesel AT (6S) costs ₹23.44 lakh (ex-showroom) after a revision of ₹15,999. At the top of the range, the AX7L diesel AT is now priced at ₹24.95 lakh (ex-showroom), an increase of ₹16,999. The AX7L diesel AT (6S) is listed at ₹25.16 lakh. However, the range-topping AX7L AWD AT continues to be priced at ₹25.79 lakh, with no change. Following these revisions, the Mahindra XUV 7XO range is priced between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹25.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

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