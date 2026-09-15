Mahindra XUV 7XO gets 5-Star Bharat NCAP rating, scores 30.76/32 in adult protection

The Mahindra XUV 7XO has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). The SUV scored 30.76 out of 32 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 44.97 out of 49 points for Child Occupant Protection (COP).

XUV 7XO scores 30.76/32 in adult protection

The XUV 7XO tested by Bharat NCAP is a three-row SUV with a crash test weight of 2,059kg. The tested variants were the AX7 diesel two-wheel-drive seven-seater automatic and the AX7L diesel four-wheel-drive seven-seater automatic.

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the XUV 7XO scored 14.76 out of 16 points. It got the full 16 points in the side movable deformable barrier test. The SUV also received an ‘OK’ result in the side pole impact test.

Child safety score stands at 44.97/49

The XUV 7XO scored 44.97 out of 49 points for child occupant protection. This includes 23.97 out of 24 points in the dynamic assessment and a full 12 out of 12 points for CRS installation. The vehicle assessment score was 9 out of 13 points.

Bharat NCAP used the Britax Romer DUALFIX PRO M i-SIZE child restraint system for the 18-month-old and three-year-old child tests. Both were assessed in a rearward-facing position using an ISOFIX and leg-support setup. For the 18-month-old child, the XUV 7XO scored 7.97 out of 8 points in the frontal test and 4 out of 4 in the side test. The three-year-old assessment returned 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4 points, respectively.

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Safety features standard across variants

The Bharat NCAP fact sheet lists Electronic Stability Control (ESC), curtain airbags, pedestrian protection and seat-belt reminders as standard across all XUV 7XO variants. The assessment was carried out in July 2026. The five-star rating applies to the XUV 7XO's petrol and diesel variants, including AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T and AX7L versions, with six- and seven-seat configurations. The diesel range also includes an AX7L seven-seater automatic with all-wheel drive.

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