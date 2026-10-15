Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG vs Tata Nexon iCNG spec comparison: price, engine, features, mileage

Indian automaker Mahindra recently launched the CNG iteration of its sub-compact SUV, the XUV 3XO ZNG. As CNG continues to be a more eco-friendly, affordable alternative to petrol, automakers have continued to capitalise heavily on CNG cars. Tata Motors is another such example wherein most of its product portfolio consists of iCNG cars, offering customers respite from the skyrocketing fuel prices. However, how would the Tata Nexon iCNG fare against the newly-launched Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG? Let’s find out:

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG offers more power and torque than the Tata Nexon iCNG, while both feature twin-cylinder tanks, premium equipment and manual transmissions, with the Nexon starting cheaper

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG vs Tata Nexon iCNG: Engine and Mileage

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is powered by the 1.2L MPFI (multi-point fuel injection) turbocharged petrol engine producing 111 PS and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. There is no power loss in the CNG iteration of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, owing to the improved turbocharger calibration as well as ECU mapping. The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG offers a fuel economy figure of 24.7 km per kg.

The Tata Nexon iCNG, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron engine producing 100 PS and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an AMT. Moreover, the Tata Nexon iCNG offers a fuel economy figure of 24 km per kg.

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG vs Tata Nexon iCNG: Features

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG comes equipped with a range of comfort, convenience and technology features, an engine start-stop button, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, Dolby Atmos audio, a rear wiper and height-adjustable front seat belts. In addition, the CNG-equipped sub-4m SUV from Mahindra gets three different steering modes: Normal, Comfort and Sport. The boot space offered on the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is approximately 270 litres and is equipped with twin-cylinder CNG tanks.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG launched in India; Prices start at ₹9.99 lakh

The Tata Nexon iCNG, on the other hand, comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration, a 360-degree camera, a fully digital instrument cluster, cruise control, automatic climate control, and a wireless charging pad, while the top-tier trims also benefit from a cooled glovebox and ventilated front seats. Additionally, the cabin adopts a premium two-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated logo. The Tata Nexon iCNG, similar to the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG, boasts twin-cylinder CNG tanks with 321 litres of space.

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG vs Tata Nexon iCNG: Price

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG has been priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Tata Nexon iCNG has been priced at ₹8.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

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