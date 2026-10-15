Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG launched in India; Prices start at ₹9.99 lakh

Indian automaker Mahindra has launched its CNG-equipped sub-compact SUV, the XUV 3XO ZNG, in India at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes on the back of the increasing demand for CNG cars in the country, as the sub-4m SUV will directly rival the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza , both of which are equipped with a factory-fitted CNG cylinder. Booking and deliveries of the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG will start on October 20, 2026.

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Powertrain

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is powered by the 1.2L MPFI (multi-point fuel injection) turbocharged petrol engine producing 111 PS and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Interestingly, the XUV 3XO shows no loss in power when operating on CNG compared to the petrol version, which boasts the same power figures of 111 PS and 200 Nm of torque, which the company has credited to improved turbocharger calibration as well as ECU mapping. Additionally, Mahindra claims a fuel economy figure of 24.70 km per kg along with an acceleration time from 0 to 100 kmph of 11.8 seconds.

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Features and Safety

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG comes equipped with a range of comfort, convenience and technology features, an engine start-stop button, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, Dolby Atmos audio, a rear wiper and height-adjustable front seat belts. In addition, the CNG-equipped sub-4m SUV from Mahindra gets three different steering modes: Normal, Comfort and Sport.

Additionally, the XUV 3XO ZNG offers connected LED tail lamps and front and rear armrests. Not only that, but the SUV retains the exterior design of its petrol-powered counterpart, with ZNG badging on the tailgate, distinguishing the CNG version from the regular petrol ones.

When it comes to safety, the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is equipped with six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, three-point seat belts for every occupant, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminders and a speed alert system.

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Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Variants and Prices

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is available across four different variants. The base MX Edge variant has been priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the RevX Edge (O) variant has been priced at ₹10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The AX5 variant, which has been set above the RevX Edge (O), has been priced at ₹11.19 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-of-the-line RevX A variant has been priced at ₹12.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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