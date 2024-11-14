Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Crash test results compared

Bharat NCAP recently released the crash test rating for the Mahindra 3XO. The sub-compact SUV was recently launched in the Indian market. The only other vehicle that is currently crash-tested by BNCAP is the Tata Nexon . Here is a quick comparison between the crash tests of the Mahindra 3XO and Tata Nexon.

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Adult Occupant Protection

In terms of Adult Occupant Protection, the XUV 3XO scored 29.36 out of 32 and the Nexon scored 29.41 out of 32. In Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the Nexon scored 14.65 points out of 16 whereas the XUV 3XO scored 13.36 out of 16. On the other hand, Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, the Nexon scored a full 16 points whereas the 3XO scored 14.76 points out of 16.

(Read more: Tata Nexon scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test result)

The side moveable deformable barrier test revealed that the Nexon provides good protection to all areas except for the chest area whereas the XUV 3XO provides good protection to all areas. The side pole impact test revealed that both SUVs receive good ratings for all areas.

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, for the passenger, the XUV3XO reported good protection for all areas whereas the XUV 3XO secured a good rating for all areas except the legs which received adequate protection. The driver received good protection for all areas except the chest and legs received adequate protection. On the other hand, the XUV 3XO reported good protection below the waist and head, rating for the feet, right lower leg and chest is adequate and marginal protection for the left lower leg.

(Read more: Mahindra XUV 3XO scores a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test)

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Child Occupant Protection

In terms of Child Occupant Protection, the Nexon scored 43.83 out of 49 and the XUV 3XO scored 43 out of 49. The Dynamic score was 24 out of 24 for the XUV 3XO whereas the Nexon scored 22.83 out of 24. Both compact SUVs secured 12 out of 12 CRS installation scores. In terms of vehicle assessment score, the XUV 3XO gets a 7 out of 13 whereas the Nexon gets 9 out of 13.

