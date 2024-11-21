Mahindra XUV 3XO vs rivals: Which sub-compact SUV offers what safety features

Mahindra XUV 3XO comes as the latest addition to the list of sub-compact SUVs in India that has scored a five-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. The sub-compact SUV that competes with some tough rivals in the country including Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet has scored five-star safety ratings in both adult and child occupant protection categories in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was tested by the BNCAP alongside its two other siblings Thar Roxx and XUV400 EV. Both the Mahindra Thar Roxx and XUV400 EV too scored five-star ratings in the BNCAP crash tests. If you are planning to buy a sub-compact SUV that offers ample safety for occupants, here is a quick look at the safety features of the Mahindra XUV 3XO and its competitors to make a wise decision.