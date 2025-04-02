Mahindra XUV 3XO to enter the Australian market soon. Check details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is set to be launched in Australia. A report by Drive stated that the sub-compact SUV from Mahindra will make its debut in the country during the 2025 Melbourne Motor Show. The Australian auto expo will be held between April 5 and 6, 2025.
While the prices of the Australian spec Mahindra XUV 3XO have not been revealed yet, the model will take on rivals like the Chery Omoda 5 , GWM Haval Jolion and MG ZS. The prices for the Australian spec Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to start from AUD 25,000 ( ₹13.5 lakh approx.). Launched in India in 2024, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹15.57 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.
Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered in petrol as well as diesel engine variants. It has two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi petrol engine delivers 110 bhp peak power and 200 Nm maximum torque. The 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine develops 128 bhp peak power and 230 Nm maximum torque. Transmission choices on offer with the petrol engines are a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission.
The diesel variants derive power from a 1.2-litre turbocharged CRDe engine, which can be had with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed AMT. The engine delivers 115 bhp power and 300 Nm of peak torque.
As far as features go, the Mahindra XUV 3XO was the first vehicle in the sub compact SUV space to offer a panoramic sunroof. The cabin gets a free-standing 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system and a 26.03 cm fully digital instrument cluster. The AX series receives the AdrenoX operating system.
This infotainment system comes along with a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with nine band equaliser for top-class sound quality. It also receives six modes audio settings via a standalone amplifier. Some other improvements are a redeveloped centre console, wireless smart device charger, automatic climate control, and 360-degree surround view camera.
