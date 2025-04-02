Mahindra XUV 3XO to enter the Australian market soon. Check details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
  • While the prices of the Australian spec Mahindra XUV 3XO have not been revealed yet, the model will take on rivals like the Chery Omoda 5 , GWM Haval Jolion and MG ZS.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹15.57 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is set to be launched in Australia. A report by Drive stated that the sub-compact SUV from Mahindra will make its debut in the country during the 2025 Melbourne Motor Show. The Australian auto expo will be held between April 5 and 6, 2025.

While the prices of the Australian spec Mahindra XUV 3XO have not been revealed yet, the model will take on rivals like the Chery Omoda 5 , GWM Haval Jolion and MG ZS. The prices for the Australian spec Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to start from AUD 25,000 ( 13.5 lakh approx.). Launched in India in 2024, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between 7.99 lakh and 15.57 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV 3XO Flex Fuel showcased at Auto Expo 2025

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Specifications

Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered in petrol as well as diesel engine variants. It has two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi petrol engine delivers 110 bhp peak power and 200 Nm maximum torque. The 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine develops 128 bhp peak power and 230 Nm maximum torque. Transmission choices on offer with the petrol engines are a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The diesel variants derive power from a 1.2-litre turbocharged CRDe engine, which can be had with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed AMT. The engine delivers 115 bhp power and 300 Nm of peak torque.

Also watch: Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style? | Check - Price, Interior, Colours

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

As far as features go, the Mahindra XUV 3XO was the first vehicle in the sub compact SUV space to offer a panoramic sunroof. The cabin gets a free-standing 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system and a 26.03 cm fully digital instrument cluster. The AX series receives the AdrenoX operating system.

This infotainment system comes along with a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with nine band equaliser for top-class sound quality. It also receives six modes audio settings via a standalone amplifier. Some other improvements are a redeveloped centre console, wireless smart device charger, automatic climate control, and 360-degree surround view camera.

