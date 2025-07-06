Mahindra XUV 3XO slated for an update. Teased ahead of launch

Mahindra, in a teaser video on its social media channel, has teased the upcoming updated version of the XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV. The upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to receive a new variant. The teaser video gave us a glimpse of that. Despite being a short video, the latest teaser has revealed a few key differences.

The upcoming updated version of the Mahindra XUV 3XO will come with a fresh set of alloy wheels, possibly all blacked out to don a sportier vibe. Besides the black alloy wheels, the sub-compact SUV will get a panoramic sunroof, an electric vehicle-themed front grille and a Red-Black dual-tone exterior paint.

While initially, it was thought that Mahindra would introduce a facelifted iteration of the XUV 3XO, the sub-compact SUV is not up for a major makeover. However, a new variant is expected to be added to the lineup, which will further enhance its appeal to customers and allow buyers to select from a wider range of options for the SUV. Mahindra has not revealed when it will launch the new variant, but expect it to be launched soon in an attempt to capitalise on the growing demand for SUVs.

Mahindra XUV 3XO is placed in a segment that sees one of the toughest rivalries in the Indian passenger vehicle market. This same segment has models like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, among others. Upon launch, the new variant of the XUV 3XO will further strengthen the SUV's case against the competitors.

Meanwhile, Mahindra is also working on an updated version of the XUV400 EV, which will essentially come as an all-electric version of the XUV 3XO. As the test mules have been spotted, despite the camouflage, they have revealed that the upcoming electric SUV will sport a design similar to the XUV 3XO. In that case, it will be a major departure from the design philosophy of the current XUV400 sports.

