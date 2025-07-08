Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX Series launched with new variants, prices start at 8.94 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has expanded the XUV 3XO lineup with the new RevX Series, introducing a new variant lineup to the subcompact SUV. The new Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX range will be available in two trim levels - M and A, offering more value-friendly variant options for the model. The XUV 3XO RevX M trim is priced at ₹8.94 lakh, with the M (O) variant priced at ₹9.44 lakh. Meanwhile, the XUV 3XO RevX A trim is priced at ₹11.79 lakh for the manual and ₹12.99 lakh for the automatic. All prices are ex-showroom.

The new Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX range will be available in two trim levels - M and A, offering more value-friendly variant options for the model.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX M & M (O)

The new XUV 3XO is the more value-friendly option based on the MX2 trim in the lineup. The new RevX M is positioned between the MX1 and MX3 and brings more features to the lower variant. This includes the body-coloured grille, a dual-tone roof, black wheel covers on 16-inch wheels, and the RevX badging on the C-pillar and tailgate.

Also Read : Mahindra plans Aussie growth after XUV 3XO launch, eyes top 15 carmaker rank by 2030

The Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX gets black leatherette seats on the M & A series, while carrying over other features from the model

The cabin gets more lucrative upgrades, including the black leatherette seat upholstery, a first for the base variant. The new seat covers bring a nice contrast to the black and white cabin on the model. Other features have been carried over, including the projector lens headlamps, engine start/stop button, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four-speaker sound system, steering-mounted audio controls, remote keyless entry, follow-me-home headlamps, and height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Other features include the one-touch driver’s side power window, rear AC vents and USB port, 60:40 split rear seats, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. The Mahindra XUV 3XO M (O) adds an electric sunroof to the feature package.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX M: Specifications

On the safety front, the new Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX gets all the features from the base trim, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOXFIX anchorages, and more. Power on the RevX M & M (O) comes from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 110 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, paired with only the 6-speed manual transmission.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX adds a body-coloured grille, a dual-tone roof, RevX badging and piano black finish on the alloy wheels

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX A

The new XUV 3XO A trim is based on the AX5 variant and carries over most features from the latter, albeit with a few upgrades of its own. The RevX A trim differentiates itself with the body-coloured grille, dual-tone roof, piano black alloy wheels, and the RevX badging. The cabin continues with the dual-tone theme but adds black leatherette seat upholstery and a panoramic sunroof.

On the feature front, the Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX A trim comes with a 10.25-inch digital console and touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX OS. It also gets Alexa compatibility, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a six-speaker sound system, TPMS, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, auto headlamps and wipers, roof rails and rear spoiler, rear defogger, and more. The RevX A misses out on some of the fancier features from the top trims like ADAS, electronic parking brake (EPB), cooled glovebox, and a 360-degree camera.

Also Read : Mahindra gearing up to showcase exciting concept cars this Independence Day. What we know so far

The XUV 3XO RevX M gets the 1.2-litre turbo petrol with 110 bhp, while the RevX A gets the more powerful 1.2 T-GDI with 130 bhp on offer

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX A: Specifications

Powering the Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX A trim is the more powerful 1.2-litre turbo petrol T-GDI engine. The motor produces 130 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a torque converter.

The new RevX Series aims to bring more value to customers in a heavily competitive segment. The subcompact SUV space has plenty of rivals the Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and more.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: