Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX edition to launch soon: Here's what to expect

Mahindra is gearing up to expand its popular XUV 3XO lineup with the new RevX edition, and it’s set to be the most premium avatar of the compact SUV yet. Building on the momentum of the facelifted 3XO, the upcoming RevX edition promises a bolder design, richer interior materials, and an enhanced feature list that targets both style-conscious and tech-savvy buyers. Here's a breakdown of what to expect from the soon-to-be-launched RevX variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX edition: Expected design upgrades

On the outside, the XUV 3XO RevX will retain the sharply sculpted lines and C-shaped LED DRLs introduced with the facelift but will distinguish itself with unique cosmetic tweaks. Expect a new dual-tone paint theme, blacked-out elements across the grille and bumpers, and RevX-exclusive alloy wheel designs that add a sportier flair. A revised rear bumper and smoked LED tail-lamps may also be part of the package, giving the RevX a more youthful and aggressive stance.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX edition: Upgraded Interior theme

The cabin is where the RevX variant is set to leave a deeper impact. According to recent leaks and teasers, Mahindra could launch a new dual-tone black-and-red or tan interior theme to add to the perceived luxury factor. The soft-touch dashboard materials, leatherette seat upholstery, and contrast stitching are expected to add visual drama and a sense of occasion.

The twin 10.25-inch screens—one for infotainment and one for the digital cluster—will continue, but could receive RevX-specific interface themes or startup animations. A backlit RevX logo on the dashboard may also be a tasteful but understated touch.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX edition: Expected features enhancements

The XUV 3XO is already a very feature-packed compact SUV in its class, but the RevX variant will likely take it to the next level. Likely additions include a premium Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front seats, and possibly an enhanced ADAS suite with features like adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. A new colour scheme for ambient lighting and updated UI for the infotainment system may also be on the cards.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX edition: Specs

Under the bonnet, the RevX variant is not expected to undergo any mechanical alterations. It is likely to be available with both the 1.2-litre T-GDi petrol engine (130 bhp/230 Nm) and the 1.5-litre diesel (117 bhp/300 Nm), allied to 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options. The powerplant has already demonstrated itself to be competent in both city and motorway driving, delivering good performance and refinement.

