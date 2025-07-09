Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX: 5 key things you should know about the new variants

Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced a new RevX Series to the XUV 3XO lineup, aimed at offering more affordable and practical options within the subcompact SUV segment. Available in two trims, RevX M and RevX A. This new range adds more choice for buyers without straying far from the existing feature set. Here are five important things to know about it:

1 Trims and pricing The XUV 3XO RevX is now available in M and A trims. The RevX M, priced between ₹8.94 lakh and ₹9.44 lakh (ex-showroom), sits between the existing MX1 and MX3 variants. Meanwhile, the RevX A starts at ₹11.79 lakh for the manual and goes up to ₹12.99 lakh for the automatic version. These variants aim to fill gaps in the current lineup by offering more equipment at mid-range price points.

2 Cosmetic changes and interior updates Both RevX trims come with small design updates, such as a body-coloured front grille, dual-tone roof, and RevX badges. The RevX M features black wheel covers, while the RevX A gets piano black alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin keeps the existing layout but adds black leatherette upholstery for the seats, a first for the lower-spec models. The RevX A also includes a panoramic sunroof, which is not available on the M variant.

3 Features The RevX M is based on the MX2 trim and brings in features such as projector headlamps, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, engine start/stop button, steering-mounted controls, and rear AC vents. The M (O) variant adds an electric sunroof. The RevX A, built on the AX5 trim, includes a digital driver display, dual-zone climate control, Alexa voice assistant, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and roof rails. However, it doesn’t include some features from the higher-end variants, such as ADAS, electronic parking brake, or a 360-degree camera.

5 Safety Safety features remain consistent with the base 3XO variants. All RevX trims include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and other basic safety provisions. Higher trims like the RevX A also come with tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear defogger, and auto headlamps and wipers.

