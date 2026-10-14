Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG spied ahead of launch tomorrow; set to get dual-cylinder setup

Indian automaker Mahindra is set to launch the CNG iteration of its sub-compact SUV, the XUV 3XO, tomorrow in the Indian market. However, the vehicle has been spied ahead of launch, with the highly anticipated dual-cylinder CNG setup. The Mahindra XUV 3XO will join the Tata Nexon as a sub-compact SUV offering all powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, electric and CNG. Upon its launch tomorrow, it will compete against the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza .

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Dual-Cylinder Setup

The spy shots showcase two CNG cylinders positioned side by side under the boot space that have been secured using metal retaining straps. The configuration is designed to preserve some usable boot space above the cylinders, unlike conventional single-cylinder layouts that occupy a larger portion of the luggage area.

Another Indian automaker, Tata, employs a similar twin-cylinder arrangement across its CNG product portfolio, and Mahindra appears to have adopted the same approach for the XUV 3XO CNG. The petrol version offers 364 litres of boot space, although the twin-cylinder CNG installation is likely to reduce the available luggage capacity.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Engine and Transmission

The upcoming CNG variant is expected to be powered by Mahindra's 1.2L mStallion TCMPFi turbo-petrol engine, producing 110 hp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmission options. The CNG version is likely to produce lower power output than that of its petrol-powered counterpart. While Mahindra has not indicated an automatic transmission available with the CNG variant, it is expected to be available with a six-speed manual transmission

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG dual-cylinder setup (Image source: RajDayma1001)

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Interior and Features

The spy shots of the cabin reveal a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and fabric upholstery. Other visible features include a three-spoke steering wheel, an engine start-stop button and an electric single-pane sunroof. In addition, the Mahindra XUV 3XO boasts a dedicated switch positioned under the driver's side AC vent to switch between petrol and CNG. The spied vehicle looks to be a mid-spec version of the Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG. The company has, however, teased the vehicle with a panoramic sunroof, suggesting that the CNG powertrain could be offered across multiple variants with different equipment levels.

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Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Exterior

The XUV 3XO CNG retains the familiar styling of the existing SUV, including LED headlamps, daytime running lights, connected LED tail lamps, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails and a rear spoiler. Mahindra's teaser additionally previews a front fascia inspired by the REVX variant, featuring a body-coloured panel between the headlamps.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Expected Price

The standard Mahindra XUV 3XO currently starts at ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming CNG variant is expected to carry a premium over comparable petrol versions, which will be revealed tomorrow upon the launch of the SUV.

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