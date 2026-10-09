Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG likely to launch on October 15

Indian automaker Mahindra is preparing to unveil a CNG-powered version of the XUV 3XO compact SUV on October 15. Once introduced, the XUV 3XO CNG will become the fourth powertrain option in the SUV’s lineup, joining the existing petrol, diesel and electric versions. This will give Mahindra’s entry-level SUV one of the more diverse powertrain portfolios in the compact SUV segment, alongside the Tata Nexon .

Mahindra will unveil the XUV 3XO CNG on October 15, expanding its powertrain lineup. Expected to feature a factory-fitted CNG kit, pricing could exceed petrol variants by ₹ 1 lakh

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Engine and expected specifications

Mahindra currently offers the XUV 3XO with two 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines. The entry-level unit uses multi-point fuel injection (MPFI) and produces 109.48 bhp, while the more powerful direct-injection version develops 129.2 bhp. The upcoming CNG variant is expected to use the 109.48 bhp MPFI turbo-petrol engine, paired with a factory-fitted CNG kit. However, Mahindra has not revealed the power output, torque figures or other technical details of the CNG version yet.

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Another important aspect will be the placement of the CNG tank. The XUV 3XO already has a relatively small boot compared with its rivals, and installing a conventional CNG cylinder could further compromise luggage space, which could prompt Mahindra to explore a twin-cylinder arrangement, similar to the approach adopted by Tata Motors on some of its CNG models. Alternatively, the Indian automaker can consider an alternative tank placement beneath the boot floor. Either solution could require changes to the vehicle’s packaging and underbody layout.

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Why is Mahindra entering the compact SUV CNG segment?

The growing popularity of CNG-powered vehicles in India could make the XUV 3XO CNG an important addition to Mahindra’s portfolio. A factory-fitted CNG option could attract buyers seeking lower running costs while helping the company expand its customer base in the compact SUV segment.

The move could also support Mahindra’s efforts to comply with the upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) III regulations, scheduled to take effect from April 2027. With diesel vehicles accounting for a significant share of the automaker’s sales, introducing additional lower-emission powertrain options could help balance the fleet’s overall carbon dioxide emissions. Alongside electric vehicles, CNG models could play a role in Mahindra’s broader strategy to improve its fleet-average emissions performance.

Its arrival would put Mahindra alongside manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia and Toyota, which offer factory-fitted CNG options in India. The compact SUV category also has considerable room for expansion, with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon among the limited number of models in the segment currently available with CNG powertrains.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Expected price and launch timeline

The Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG will make its debut on October 15, with pricing expected to be announced in the following weeks. While the company has yet to confirm the variant lineup or equipment details, the CNG version is expected to cost approximately ₹1 lakh more than its equivalent petrol-powered variant.

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