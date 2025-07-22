Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 prices slashed by 20,000. Here's why

In a strategic move to optimise its product lineup, Mahindra has reduced prices for the AX5 petrol variants of the XUV 3XO by ₹20,000. This price correction comes in the wake of the introduction of new mid-range trims—REVX M, REVX M(O), and REVX A—which now sit between the AX3 and AX5L variants.

The AX5 petrol-manual variant is now priced at ₹ 10.99 lakh, while the automatic version is available at ₹ 12.49 lakh (both ex-showroom). This is a ₹ 20,000 reduction from the previous price.

The AX5 petrol-manual variant is now priced at ₹10.99 lakh, while the automatic version is available at ₹12.49 lakh (both ex-showroom). This is a ₹20,000 reduction from the previous price. Interestingly, the diesel variants of the AX5 are untouched, with the prices remaining at ₹12.19 lakh (MT) and ₹12.99 lakh (AT).

This revision makes the AX5 petrol manual ₹80,000 cheaper than the just-launched REVX A trim, so it is a good deal for price-sensitive buyers wanting a feature-packed compact SUV.

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5: Features

Even though it is a mid-level variant, the XUV 3XO AX5 is very feature-rich. It receives LED headlamps, C-shaped DRLs, connected LED tail-lamps, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Though it loses front fog lamps present on upper trims, it retains very good visual presence with a piano-black grille and aggressive bumper styling.

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup to be unveiled soon. Here's what to expect

On the inside, the AX5 comes with a two-tone black and white interior theme, including black cloth upholstery, adjustable headrests for all seats, and centre armrests for both seats. The dashboard features a clean, layered layout with a three-spoke steering wheel and dual 10.25-inch digital displays—one for infotainment and one for the instrument cluster.

Some of the notable features are a single-pane sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, and a 6-speaker sound system. It lacks some of the upper features include a panoramic sunroof, and a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system which you can get on higher trims.

Safety features on the AX5 include six airbags, ESC, rear park camera with sensors, and ISOFIX child-seat fixings. Though the higher variants feature Level 2 ADAS with advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist, the AX5 still has a good safety package for its class.

Also watch: Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX Series Launched | Detailed Walkaround | New Features At ₹ 8.94 Lakh

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5: Specs

Propelling the AX5 variant are two powertrain options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that makes 110 bhp and 200 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine making 115 bhp and 300 Nm. Transmission options are a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic (torque converter for petrol, AMT for diesel).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: