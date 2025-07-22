HT Auto
Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 prices slashed by 20,000. Here's why

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 prices slashed by 20,000. Here's why

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jul 2025, 11:54 am
The AX5 petrol-manual variant is now priced at 10.99 lakh, while the automatic version is available at 12.49 lakh (both ex-showroom). This is a 20,000 reduction from the previous price.

Mahindra XUV3XO
Mahindra XUV3XO
In a strategic move to optimise its product lineup, Mahindra has reduced prices for the AX5 petrol variants of the XUV 3XO by 20,000. This price correction comes in the wake of the introduction of new mid-range trims—REVX M, REVX M(O), and REVX A—which now sit between the AX3 and AX5L variants.

The AX5 petrol-manual variant is now priced at 10.99 lakh, while the automatic version is available at 12.49 lakh (both ex-showroom). This is a 20,000 reduction from the previous price. Interestingly, the diesel variants of the AX5 are untouched, with the prices remaining at 12.19 lakh (MT) and 12.99 lakh (AT).

This revision makes the AX5 petrol manual 80,000 cheaper than the just-launched REVX A trim, so it is a good deal for price-sensitive buyers wanting a feature-packed compact SUV.

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5: Features

Even though it is a mid-level variant, the XUV 3XO AX5 is very feature-rich. It receives LED headlamps, C-shaped DRLs, connected LED tail-lamps, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Though it loses front fog lamps present on upper trims, it retains very good visual presence with a piano-black grille and aggressive bumper styling.

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup to be unveiled soon. Here's what to expect

On the inside, the AX5 comes with a two-tone black and white interior theme, including black cloth upholstery, adjustable headrests for all seats, and centre armrests for both seats. The dashboard features a clean, layered layout with a three-spoke steering wheel and dual 10.25-inch digital displays—one for infotainment and one for the instrument cluster.

Some of the notable features are a single-pane sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, and a 6-speaker sound system. It lacks some of the upper features include a panoramic sunroof, and a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system which you can get on higher trims.

Safety features on the AX5 include six airbags, ESC, rear park camera with sensors, and ISOFIX child-seat fixings. Though the higher variants feature Level 2 ADAS with advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist, the AX5 still has a good safety package for its class.

Also watch: Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX Series Launched | Detailed Walkaround | New Features At 8.94 Lakh

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5: Specs

Propelling the AX5 variant are two powertrain options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that makes 110 bhp and 200 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine making 115 bhp and 300 Nm. Transmission options are a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic (torque converter for petrol, AMT for diesel).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 22 Jul 2025, 11:54 am IST

