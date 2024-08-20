Mahindra XUV 3XO: 5 features that puts it in competition against bigger SUVs

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was launched in the Indian markets on 29 April this year. Promising to be a benchmark in the subcompact SUV segment the 3XO is similarly sized with the likes of the Kia Sonet , Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Hyundai Venue . The XUV 3XO starts at a competitive price of ₹7.49 lakh and goes up to 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO which was launched earlier this year, offers features such as dual-zone climate control, electronic parking brake, and panoramic

However, what makes the Mahindra XUV 3XO really stand out from its competitors is the list of features that it offers. Some of the features in the 3XO are not even found in top trims of compact SUV segment cars like the Honda Elevate. Listed below are some of the features to help you assist in making the right purchase decision.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Dual-zone climate control

The Mahindra XUV 3XO gets a two-zone climate control system. This feature is not available on any other vehicles in the segment. Usually offered in more premium SUVs, a dual-zone climate control system allows the driver and passenger to adjust the air-conditioning temperatures individually.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Electronic parking brake

Mahindra's newest subcompact SUV also features an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. With an electric brake, you don't need to struggle to pull a lever enough to make the car stay or even to release the brake, everything happens with just a press or lift of a switch.

The auto-hold feature adds to the convenience of driving, especially when on a gradient. The feature is also usually seen on bigger and more expensive SUVs like the Creta and Tucson.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Panoramic Sunroof

A much sought-after feature these days is a sunroof. And the 3XO does not miss out on it either. Instead, it takes things to the next level with an even more exquisite panoramic sunroof. A panoramic sunroof usually spans the entire length of a vehicle's roof making the cabin look airy and giving a roomier effect.

XUV 3XO standout features: ADAS

A safety feature, the package of autonomous driver assistance systems including lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beam assist, adaptive cruise control and many such systems are packed in the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

