Mahindra XU700 SUV prices hiked on select variants by up to 50,000

Mahindra has increased the price of its flagship SUV XUV700 by up to ₹50,000 on select variants. The price hike comes two months after Mahindra had reduced the cost of the SUV in August around the time when it celebrated its third anniversary since launch. The latest price hike has been implemented on the top-end AX7 and AX7L variants of the SUV. The starting price of the XUV700 SUV remains at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the best-selling models from the carmaker in India. It competes in the mid-size SUV segment which offer both two-row and three-row seating options. It rivals the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus beside others like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and others.

Mahindra XUV700 price hike: Which variants are affected?

When Mahindra reduced the price of the XUV700 in August, the AX7 and AX7L variants saw the cost of the model go down by nearly ₹2 lakh. In the latest hike, the gap between the older price and new has reduced by up to ₹50,000. The maximum hike has been implemented on the top-end AX7L range while some of the AX7 variant prices have been increased by ₹30,000. The price of the AX7 variants now starts from ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹23 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the AX7L variants now top out at ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest price hike has impacted all the AX7 variants of the SUV, barring the manual and seven-seat automatic petrol variants, have gone up. The AX7L petrol variants have also seen a hike of ₹30,000 while the diesel top-end versions have seen the prices go up by ₹50,000.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 is the more premium version of the SUV, when compared to the XUV700 AX5. It is offered in six and seven-seater versions and also comes with All-Wheel-Drive technology. There is also a more luxurious version of the XUV700 called the XUV700 AX7 Luxury Pack. Depending on which version of the XUV700 AX7 chooses, one can expect high-end features like ADAS Level 2, panaromic sunroof, , dual HD superscreen, 3D audio with Sony-powered speakers, leatherette seats and more.

