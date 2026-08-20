Mahindra XEV 9S gets a new six-seat layout; Prices start at 25.25 lakh

Mahindra has added a six-seat option to the XEV 9S electric SUV. The new configuration is available on three variants of the electric SUV, with prices starting at ₹25.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Until now, the XEV 9S was sold only with a seven-seat layout. With the new version, Mahindra has replaced the second-row bench with two individual seats, while retaining the three-row layout.

Six-seat XEV 9S costs ₹ 25,000 more

The six-seat configuration is available with the Pack Two Above, Pack Three and Pack Three Above variants. It is offered with the 70kWh battery on the Pack Two Above variant, while the Pack Three and Pack Three Above versions continue with the 79kWh battery.

Prices for the six-seat versions start at ₹25.25 lakh for the Pack Two Above 70kWh and go up to ₹30.95 lakh for the Pack Three Above 79kWh. The six-seat layout carries a ₹25,000 premium over the corresponding seven-seat versions. The seven-seat configuration continues to be available across the XEV 9S range, including the lower variants.

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Captain seats replace the second-row bench

The main change is limited to the second row, and they get individual armrests. There are no other major changes to the cabin as part of the new seating configuration. Higher-spec versions of the XEV 9S continue to feature ventilated second-row seats, a powered co-driver seat with Boss Mode and second-row sunshades. The SUV also gets Mahindra's three-screen dashboard, comprising three 12.3-inch displays, along with a panoramic sunroof and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

No changes to the electric powertrain

The new seating layout does not bring any mechanical changes to the XEV 9S. The SUV continues to be offered with 59kWh, 70kWh and 79kWh battery options across its range. The 79kWh version has a claimed range of up to 679km, while the XEV 9S is available with different power outputs depending on the battery and variant.

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