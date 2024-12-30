Mahindra XEV 9e to MG Windsor EV: Top electric cars launched in India in 2024

The year 2024 has been an impactful year for the Indian automotive industry especially in the electric vehicle space. The industry not only saw the introduction of multiple new EVs in the year, but also witnessed a noticeable growth in the passenger electric vehicle segment in terms of sales. One of the key forces behind the growth are the new products. In 2024 EVs across multiple segments were introduced, right from the mass market segment to high end ultra luxury models. Here are the top EVs launched in India in 2024

1 Speed 85 kmph View Offers View More Details Tata Punch EV The Tata Punch EV was the first electric vehicle to be launched in India in 2024.The Tata Punch EV comes in two variants. The long-range variant features a 90 kW motor that produces 190 Nm of torque, paired with a 35 kWh battery that delivers an ARAI-certified range of 421 km. The standard version features a 60 kW motor and a smaller 25 kWh battery, providing a range of 315 km. Punch EV Price starts from ₹10.99 lakh while going up to ₹15.49 lakh.

2 Speed 160 kmph View Offers View More Details Tata Curvv EV Another EV to be introduced by the leading electric car maker was the Tata Curvv EV. It was the biggest launch for the homegrown manufacturer. The highlight of the Curvv EV is its coupe SUV design. It is offered with a 45 kWh battery pack and a 55 kWh unit. This means that the driving range of the Curvv EV is quite better than its current rivals. The Curvv is priced between ₹17.49 lakh and ₹21.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is offered in three variants - Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered Plus.

3 Speed 157 kmph View Offers View More Details MG Windsor EV JSW MG Motor India launched its third product in the competitive Indian EV market in the form of Windsor EV, which has a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, this starting price of the EV is a part of "Battery as a Service" (BaaS) model which enables customers to subscribe to the battery for a cost of ₹3.50 per kilometer. For those who prefer full ownership, the Windsor EV is available at a price range of ₹13.50 lakh to ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Windsor EV comes equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack, providing a range of up to 331 km per charge. Powering the vehicle is a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor that drives the front wheels, delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, ensuring both efficiency and performance.

4 Speed View Offers View More Details Mahindra BE 6 From the stables of Mahindra, the new gen born EVs were introduced, the first of which is the BE 6. The Mahindra BE 6 is based on all-new INGLO platform. Upon introduction, the new EV from Mahindra instantly gained attention due to its radical design that ensures that it will turn a lot of heads on the roads. The price of the base variant of the Mahindra BE 6 is ₹18.90 lakh ex-showroom, introductory. It will be offered with a 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack. It can be topped up from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes. Mahindra claims that the BE 6 can go up to 535 km with its 59 kWh battery pack whereas the 79 kWh unit has a claimed range of 682 km.

5 Speed View Offers View More Details Mahindra XEV 9e Mahindra also introduced its first electric vehicle under the XEV series, the XEV 9e, alongside the debut of the BE 6. The Mahindra XEV 9e is the more premium model of the two. It gets two battery options: a 59 kWh pack and a larger 79 kWh pack. The 59 kWh version delivers a range of 542 km on a single charge, while the 79 kWh pack provides an ARAI-certified range of 656 km. In terms of performance, the single-motor setup in the 59 kWh variant produces 228 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, whereas the 79 kWh model boosts power to 282 bhp while maintaining the same torque. As with the BE 6, Mahindra has only revealed the starting price for the XEV 9e, which begins at ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom

6 Speed 200 kmph View Offers View More Details Kia EV9 The South Korean carmaker, Kia introduced its flagship electric SUV, the EV9, to the Indian market. Offered as a completely built unit (CBU), the EV9 is available in a single, fully-loaded variant: the EV9 GT-Line AWD 6-Seater. Priced at ₹1.30 crore (ex-showroom), this premium SUV delivers impressive performance and features. The EV9 in India is equipped with a 99.8 kWh battery pack powering dual electric motors, one on each axle, providing an all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration. Together, these motors produce a combined output of 383 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, enabling the EV9 to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds. It also boasts an ARAI-certified range of 561 km on a single charge.

7 Speed 180 kmph View Offers View More Details BYD Seal BYD India introduced the Seal electric sedan. The BYD Seal EV is offered in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, catering to a range of performance needs. Power outputs vary from 201 bhp in the base model to an impressive 523 bhp in the top-tier version. Two battery options are available: a 61.44 kWh pack, which delivers a driving range of up to 510 km, and a larger 82.56 kWh pack, capable of covering up to 650 km on a single charge (as per NEDC standards). The Seal comes in three distinct variants, with prices starting at ₹41 lakh and peaking at ₹53 lakh (ex-showroom).

8 Speed 160 kmph View Offers View More Details Mercedes-Benz EQA In 2024, Mercedes-Benz introduced the EQA, its entry level fully electric compact SUV, to the Indian market. The EQA 250+ is powered by a 188 bhp electric motor generating 385 Nm of torque, paired with a 70.5 kWh battery pack. This setup offers an impressive range of up to 560 km (WLTP-certified). As the electric counterpart to the popular GLA SUV, the EQA retains a similar design ethos while catering to eco-conscious buyers. Available in a single, well-equipped variant, the EQA 250+ is priced at ₹66 lakh (ex-showroom).

9 Speed 210 kmph View Offers View More Details Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 At the other end of the spectrum, Mercedes-Benz launched the opulent Maybach EQS 680 in India. This premium SUV is equipped with a 122 kWh battery, generating an impressive 640 bhp and 950 Nm of torque. Despite its substantial 3.6-tonne weight, the Maybach EQS 680 sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds. With a claimed driving range of 600 km, the SUV also supports ultra-fast charging at speeds of up to 200 kW, ensuring convenience for long journeys. The Maybach EQS 680 is priced at ₹2.25 crore (ex-showroom).

