Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6, XUV 400 get heavy discounts of up to ₹4 lakh

Indian automaker Mahindra ’s electric portfolio, including XEV 9e, BE 6, and XUV400 EL Pro, has attracted heavy discounts of up to ₹4 lakh. The company has populated its electric vehicle portfolio with the addition of XEV 9S and XUV 3XO EV. In addition to that, the company is planning to add more electric vehicles to its portfolio. Here are three electric vehicles from the Mahindra portfolio which are attracting the highest discounts this month:

Mahindra is offering substantial March 2026 discounts across its EV lineup, with the XUV400 EL Pro receiving up to ₹ 4 lakh off. Significant price cuts also apply to the XEV 9e and BE 6 models.

Mahindra XEV 9e Discounts March 2026

The Mahindra XEV 9e attracts cash discounts of up to ₹1.4 lakh. The Mahindra XEV 9e is available with a rear-wheel drive setup only. In addition to that, the electric SUV from Mahindra boasts two battery sizes: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The former powers an electric motor producing 227.97 bhp, with the latter producing 281.6 bhp. The torque produced by both variants remains the same at 380 Nm. The Mahindra XEV 9e has an ex-showroom starting price of ₹21.90 lakh.

Mahindra BE 6 Discounts March 2026

The Mahindra BE 6 attracts cash discounts of up to ₹2 lakh. The standard Mahindra BE 6 features two battery packs: a 59-kWh battery pack and a 79-kWh battery pack. The Mahindra BE 6 gets a rear-wheel drive single electric motor setup, producing 227.9 bhp and 380 Nm of torque in the 59-kWh battery pack option and 281.6 bhp and 380 Nm of torque in the 79-kWh battery pack option. The Mahindra BE 6 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹19.65 lakh.

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Mahindra XUV 400 EL Pro Discounts March 2026

The Mahindra XUV 400 EL Pro gets the highest discount of all the electric vehicles in the Mahindra portfolio. The XUV 400 EL Pro attracts discounts of up to ₹4 lakh. The Mahindra XUV 400 EL Pro is powered by two different battery packs: a 34.5 kWh battery and a 39.4 kWh battery, boasting a range of 359 km and 456 km. Both variants are powered by a single electric motor setup producing 147.5 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The Mahindra XUV 400 EL Pro has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹17.49 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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