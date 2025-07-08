Mahindra XEV 7e spotted testing ahead of launch. Here’s what we know so far

Mahindra is slowly expanding its EV offering, and its upcoming addition, the XEV 7e, the all-electric XUV700 , was spotted out on a road test. This all-electric SUV should be priced as the XEV 7e, and it seems the electric SUV is on a good path forward, as new spy images reveal aspects of its design cues, interior details, and technical set-up.

The Mahindra XEV 7e will most probably take its powertrain options from current offerings such as the BE 6 and XEV 9e and offer battery pack options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh that will have a driving range of up to 600 km on a full charge.

Placed between the BE6 and XEV 9e in the Mahindra EV hierarchy, the XEV 7e may arrive by late 2025.

Mahindra XEV 7e: Expected design

Though the test mule, heavily camouflaged, the XEV 7e maintains the XUV700's familiar shape, while introducing a few design cues from Mahindra's Electric Vision lineup, imbuing it with a clear EV identity. The most significant exterior changes are a closed-off front grille for reduced aerodynamic drag, inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, and aero-optimised dual-tone alloy wheels.

Flush-fitting door handles, like those found on the XEV 9e and BE 6, add to the aerodynamic appearance, while a panoramic sunroof contributes to the upmarket feel. Though its profile is reminiscent of the ICE-powered XUV700, these styling cues clearly signal the XEV 7e’s position within Mahindra’s new-generation electric vehicle lineup.

Mahindra XEV 7e: Expected features

The interior of the Mahindra XEV 7e is expected to take strong cues from the XEV 9e, reflecting a modern and tech-forward design language. It will likely have Mahindra's latest two-spoke steering wheel with an LED-lit emblem, along with a three-piece dashboard design that seamlessly integrates the infotainment and driver's display. The interior also will no doubt have multi-zone climate control, ventilated front seats with memory setting, and an impressive 16-speaker Harman Kardon system with Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience.

Some of the other highlights could be ambient lighting and remote parking assistance, which could be brought over from the XEV 9e. To add to the premium experience, Mahindra is also likely to launch fresh interior color schemes and improved materials that resonate with the SUV's electric persona.

Mahindra XEV 7e: Expected specifications

The Mahindra XEV 7e is going to be constructed on the company's modular INGLO skateboard platform, which has been specially designed for electric cars. It will most probably take its powertrain options from current offerings such as the BE 6 and XEV 9e and offer battery pack options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh that will have a driving range of up to 600 km on a full charge.

Further, Mahindra has been said to be developing new battery pack configurations, potentially in the range of 60–65 kWh for lower models and more than 80 kWh for upper trims. The XEV 7e is also said to be compatible with ultra-fast charging to lower downtime and enhance long-distance practicality. The XEV 7e is also said to be made available in RWD as well as AWD configurations. While the entry-level variants might use a single motor on the rear axle, upper trims might receive a two-motor AWD system producing approximately 325 bhp.

Mahindra XEV 7e: Launch Timeline

Though Mahindra has not announced a launch schedule yet, the XEV 7e may emerge officially in late 2025. With a grand EV festival being hosted on August 15, 2025, the SUV might be teased along with other electric variants. Upon its launch, it will fill the space between the BE 6 and XEV 9e in Mahindra's expanding portfolio of electric vehicles.

