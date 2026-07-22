Mahindra Vision T patented in India ahead of official unveil

Mahindra has taken another step towards bringing its rugged Vision T concept closer to reality by filing a design patent for the SUV in India. The patent images reveal a near-identical design to the concept that was showcased during the company's Freedom NU event in August 2025, suggesting that the production model could retain much of its bold styling.

Production model stays true to the concept

The patented design shows that Mahindra has made very few visual changes to the Vision T concept. The SUV continues to feature a boxy silhouette with upright proportions, short overhangs and squared-off wheel arches. Up front, it gets the signature split grille with vertical slats, flanked by distinctive LED lighting that combines a central square projector with four individual LED daytime running lights.

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Other signature styling elements include exposed bonnet latches, chunky front and rear bumpers, pronounced wheel arch cladding, roof rails and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, all of which reinforce its off-road inspired character. The overall design clearly draws inspiration from the Thar while adopting a more modern and premium appearance.

The patent image shows that most of the design elements have been retained for the production version as well.

Expected to underpin a new Thar family SUV

Mahindra has previously confirmed that the Vision T previews a future addition to the Thar family. Unlike the ladder-frame Thar and Thar Roxx, the upcoming SUV will be based on Mahindra's new NU_IQ monocoque platform. The architecture has been developed to support multiple powertrains, including petrol, diesel, hybrid and fully electric options.

Reports suggest the production version will measure around 4.3 metres in length, positioning it in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment while retaining strong off-road credentials. The platform is also expected to deliver improved ride comfort without compromising capability away from paved roads.

Interior expected to feature latest Mahindra technology

While the patent only reveals the exterior, the Vision T concept showcased a thoroughly modern cabin. It featured a free-standing digital instrument cluster, a large portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system and a minimalist dashboard with a combination of physical controls and digital interfaces.

The production version is expected to borrow several technologies from Mahindra's latest SUVs, including connected car features, advanced driver assistance systems and over-the-air software updates.

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