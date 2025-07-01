Mahindra teases Vision.T concept car ahead of August 15 unveiling. Everything to expect

Mahindra has traditionally showcased some spectacular cars and concepts on Independence Day every year, and 2025 seems to be as exciting as well. The homegrown automobile giant is gearing up to showcase a new concept car, which will be dubbed Vision.T. Mahindra has teased the upcoming concept car ahead of its official debut on August 15 this year in Mumbai. As the teaser image suggests, the Mahindra Vision.T will come as the latest evolution of the Thar.e concept that was unveiled in 2023.

The fresh teaser of the Mahindra Vision.T concept hints at a boxy SUV design, which bears a strong resemblance to the previously showcased Mahindra Thar.e concept model, which was unveiled along with the Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup truck that is slated to arrive in the markets in 2026. The Mahindra Thar.e was showcased as a fully electric futuristic iteration of the Mahindra Thar SUV, which is one of the most popular and bestselling SUV nomenclatures in India for a long time.

Some of the key USPs of the Mahindra Thar.e concept included a five-door model and most importantly, an electric propulsion system. The latest teaser shows the top view of the concept and hints at a similar boxy shape. The chunky bumper, creases on the bonnet as well s wide and off-road focused meaty tyres can be figured out as well. Interestingly, the teaser video shows different wheel arches and bumpers compared to what was there onboard the Thar.e concept. Also, the bonnet has creases compared to the Thar.e's flat bonnet surface.

Considering the Mahindra Thar already has a five-door version in the form of the Thar Roxx, we can expect the upcoming concept SUV to arrive as a more production-worthy version compared to the Thar.e. Mahindra is expected to unveil at least four other concept vehicles alongside the Vision.T, with the focus being on electric vehicles. Besids that, the carmaker is expected to showcase a new platform as well at the event that the OEM has titled as Freedom_NU. While the focus is expected to be on the electric vehicles, Mahindra would be showing internal combustion engine (ICE) propelled products as well at the event.

