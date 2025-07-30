Mahindra Vision.SXT new teaser reveals pick-up truck design ahead of August 15 debut

Mahindra has dropped new details about the Vision.SXT concept ahead of its August 15 debut. The new SUV is among four new concept models that will be underpinned by an all-new platform expected to be compatible with petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric powertrains. The latest teaser shared across the manufacturer’s social media channels offers a glimpse at the concept’s rear end, showcasing a pick-up truck bed with spare tyres mounted on it.

According to the teaser, we can expect the Mahindra Vision.SXT is an evolution of the 2023 Global Pik Up Concept. While the older concept featured a complete tailgate panel that secured the pick-up bed, the new SUV gets a see-through panel with a two-part opening. The Vision.SXT brings a similar rugged design with muscular lines that form flared wheel arches with bonnet locks on the side. The new teaser further reveals the concept’s slim LED taillights with an updated look.

There is not much else that is currently known about the Mahindra Vision.SXT, with complete details to be officially revealed at the manufacturer’s ‘Freedom_Nu’ event on Independence Day next month. The new range is expected to be positioned as global offerings in an attempt to fuel the brand’s overseas expansion.

Also Read : Mahindra teases Vision.T concept car ahead of August 15 unveiling. Everything to expect

Mahindra Vision Concepts:

The Mahindra Vision concepts will be unveiled at the company's highly anticipated Freedom NU event on August 15, 2025

The Mahindra Vision.SXT will be unveiled alongside the Vision.S, Vision.X, and Vision.T concept models. Teasers are out for all, showcasing rugged design elements with modern underpinnings. The Vision.T brings a boxy design with dual-purpose tyres, a clamshell bonnet, and a butch bumper, and it is expected to be an evolution of the Mahindra Thar.e concept that was unveiled alongside the Global Pik Up in August 2023.

In contrast, the Vision.S concept features an upright front-end, flared arches, and a clamshell bonnet with vents, suggesting a performance-oriented model. The Vision.X, on the other hand, is expected to be the XEV 7e, which is the electric version of the Mahindra XUV700. It bears a similar silhouette to the XUV700 while bringing an EV-centric design.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: