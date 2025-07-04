Mahindra Vision.SXT Concept teased, will join Vision S & Vision T for ‘I-Day’ reveal

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to showcase four new concepts at its Independence Day event ‘Freedom_Nu’ on August 15, 2025, and the automaker has dropped the teaser for its third concept model on social media. The Mahindra Vision.SXT concept previews a new SUV coming from the brand, which will likely be underpinned by an all-new platform.

The Mahindra Vision.SXT concept previews a new SUV coming from the brand, which will likely be underpinned by an all-new platform.

Mahindra Vision.SXT Concept: What to expect?

The teaser hints at a ruggedly built SUV, and has several themes overlapping with the other concept teasers showcased so far. You can see bonnet locks on the side and muscular lines for that butch appeal. The bumper appears to be equally rugged with plenty of sharp lines and angular thrown in.

Also Read : Booked Mahindra XEV 9e or BE 6 Pack 2? Here's when the deliveries begin

Mahindra has revealed little about its new SUV platform and the concepts, but you can expect the brand to share all the details at the big event next month. The new platform is expected to underpin a host of existing and all-new nameplates, across multiple segments. Speculations suggest that the new platform will underpin the next-generation Bolero and Bolero Neo models. The new offerings are also expected to be more global in nature, fuelling the brand’s expansion overseas in recent years.

Mahindra Vision Concepts

The Mahindra Vision.T and Vision.S concepts have been teased so far, promising rugged designs with modern underpinnings. The Mahindra Vision.T shows off rugged elements like dual-purpose tyres, a clamshell bonnet, and a butch bumper. Speculations suggest the Vision.T concept will be a more evolved version of the Mahindra Thar.e concept unveiled in August 2023. On the other hand, the Mahindra Vision.S concept gets an upright nose, a clamshell bonnet with vents, hinting at a performance-friendly version.

With its ‘Born Electric’ XEV 9e and BE 6 SUVs on sale, Mahindra could now focus on ICE and EV models alike. There are reports of the Indian automaker tapping into hybrid technology as well. That said, complete details on Mahindra's future ambitions will be revealed next month.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: