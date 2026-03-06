HT Auto
Mahindra Vision S SUV render imagines Maybach-style wheels on the upcoming model

Mahindra Vision S SUV render imagines Maybach-style wheels on the upcoming model

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2026, 17:04 pm
  • A new render of the upcoming Mahindra Vision S imagines the SUV with monoblock wheels inspired by Mercedes-Maybach luxury models.

Mahindra Vision S render
Digital render of the upcoming Mahindra Vision S SUV featuring monoblock alloy wheels inspired by Mercedes-Maybach models. (srkdesignsin/Instagram)
Mahindra Vision S render
Digital render of the upcoming Mahindra Vision S SUV featuring monoblock alloy wheels inspired by Mercedes-Maybach models.
Mahindra & Mahindra is currently testing several upcoming SUVs for the Indian market, and seemingly, one of the most talked-about models is the Vision S concept-based SUV. Although the vehicle is still some time away from production, it has already begun generating buzz online thanks to multiple digital renderings imagining what the final model could look like. One such rendering gives the upcoming SUV a distinctive twist with an unusual wheel design.

Render shows Maybach-inspired wheels

In this particular render, the Vision S is depicted with monoblock alloy wheels similar to those seen on ultra-luxury models from Mercedes-Maybach. The clean disc-style alloy design dramatically changes the character of the SUV compared to the typical Mahindra models.

Whether the design suits the vehicle’s personality is open to debate. However, paired with the black paint scheme shown in the render, the wheels give the SUV a bold road presence that may appeal to some enthusiasts.

Also Read : Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition returns; bookings reopen on March 10

Expected design direction

Based on early information from Mahindra and spy images circulating online, the Vision S-based SUV is expected to feature a boxy and upright design.

Key design highlights could include:

  • A vertical slat grille
  • Round LED headlamps with integrated DRLs
  • Chunky body cladding
  • Prominent wheel arches for a rugged stance

These elements suggest the SUV will aim for a tougher, off-road-inspired look, differentiating it from more urban-focused rivals. More details about the design are likely to emerge as development progresses.

Possible engine options

Under the hood, the Vision S SUV is expected to share its engines with the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Expected powertrain options include:

  • 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine
  • 1.5-litre diesel engine

Transmission choices could include both manual and automatic gearboxes, although official specifications are yet to be confirmed.

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio N facelift spotted ahead of launch

Expected positioning and rivals

In Mahindra’s lineup, the Vision S SUV is expected to sit above the XUV 3XO and target buyers looking for a compact SUV with a rugged visual appeal.

When launched, it could compete with models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Tata Sierra. While Mahindra has not officially confirmed a launch timeline, reports suggest the SUV could arrive in India around 2027.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2026, 17:04 pm IST

