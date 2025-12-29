Mahindra Vision S SUV Nears Production: What We Know So Far

Mahindra & Mahindra showcased four new SUV concepts at its Freedom_NU event held in August this year. These concepts included the Vision.S, Vision.SXT, Vision.T and Vision.X. Each of them previews a different body style and use case, but all are intended to showcase the brand’s next phase of SUV design and engineering under a single modular architecture.

At the core of these concepts is Mahindra’s new monocoque Freedom_NU platform. It has been designed to be flexible enough to support multiple body styles and powertrain options.

Where the Vision.S fits in the Scorpio lineup

The Vision.S is particularly important because it is expected to join the Scorpio family once it enters production. However, it will sit apart from both the Scorpio-N and the Scorpio Classic in terms of construction. The production version of the Vision.S will not use a ladder-frame chassis and will instead be built on the monocoque Freedom_NU architecture. It will also be a sub-4-metre SUV, placing it in a very different segment from existing Scorpios.

Mahindra is targeting a market launch around 2027. That timeline appears realistic, but what stands out is that the Vision.S seems to be the first of the Freedom_NU concepts to move closer to production. A Test mule has already been spotted on Indian roads, suggesting development work is well underway.

What the spy shots reveal so far

The spy shots show that the production test vehicle retains the boxy silhouette seen on the concept. The rear-mounted spare wheel, a key Scorpio design cue, is also present. One noticeable change is at the front, where the test mule features circular headlamps instead of the inverted L-shaped lighting elements shown on the concept model. The overall proportions in the spy images confirm that the SUV will remain under four metres in length.

Interior details are not visible in the spy shots. However, based on the concept, the Vision.S is expected to feature a technology-focused cabin with dual digital screens and a modern layout. More clarity on the final interior design should emerge closer to launch.

Mahindra has confirmed that the Freedom_NU platform is compatible with petrol, diesel and electric powertrains. As of now, there is no official information on the engine or drivetrain options planned for the production-spec Vision.S. Those details are likely to be revealed as the launch timeline draws closer.

