Mahindra Vision S prototype spotted in Spiti Valley, likely to get a diesel engine option

Indian automaker Mahindra has been spotted testing the Vision S in the mountains, particularly the rough terrain of Spiti Valley. The Vision S concept was showcased around the same time last year, and frequent prototype sightings have been tested in extreme conditions terrain suggest that the company could be gearing up for its launch sometime later this year.

Mahindra Vision S: Expected Powertrain Options

The upcoming Mahindra Vision S SUV is expected to boast internal combustion engines, including a petrol and a diesel engine. The latest spy shot shows a Mahindra Vision S prototype at a fuel station near a diesel pump. This could mean that the Vision S gets a diesel engine along with a petrol engine; however, it is still not confirmed whether the Vision S would be equipped with the mStallion and mHawk turbocharged engines that power the Scorpio N. Since the Mahindra Vision S is based on the modular NU_IQ platform, it could be offered in an electric avatar as well.

Mahindra Vision S: Expected Exterior





The prototype of the Mahindra Vision S gets boxy proportions and an upright stance, much like the Scorpio and Scorpio N. Popular opinion suggests that the Mahindra Vision S is expected to be a modern take on the Scorpio. Additionally, the front grille features six broad vertical slats, giving the SUV a rugged look with chunky bumpers and LED headlamps, to sum up the front fascia. The side profile gets flared wheel arches, body-coloured outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) with integrated turn indicators, flush door handles and approximately 18-inch alloy wheels, among others. The rear profile of the SUV gets a boxy profile much like the front, with the spare tyre fitted at the rear door and vertically stacked tail lamps, among others.

Also Read : Skoda Slavia facelift vs Honda City facelift spec comparison: price, engine, features

Mahindra Vision S: Expected Interior

The interior of the Vision S prototype is expected to be equipped with a twin-spoke steering wheel, automatic climate control, a triple-screen layout including the instrument cluster and infotainment system, Level 2 ADAS, rear AC vents, all four power windows, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pad, a front centre armrest with storage, electric parking brake, auto hold, terrain controls, and multiple drive modes, among others.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: